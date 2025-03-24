Assassin's Creed Shadows streamer goes viral after confronting whining commenters: 'Normal people don't get upset about this sh***'

News
By published

When things started to go sideways in an AC Shadows stream, FightinCowboy dropped the hammer in a hurry—and then took time to explain why.

assassin&#039;s creed shadows review
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The leadup to the release of Assassin's Creed Shadows was dogged by a relentless campaign of outrage driven by aggrieved gamers angered over the presence of a Black samurai in Japan. The potential impact of that campaign ahead of the game's launch was a big question—but then the launch actually happened and by all indications, it's been a big success for Ubisoft: Reviews, player numbers, and the overall response from gamers has been very positive.

There's also been signs of growing pushback against that pre-release toxicity, maybe best encapsulated by YouTuber FightinCowboy, who paused an Assassin's Creed Shadows stream last week to rebuke viewers who were making noise about it.

"Listen, I can already tell people in chat are getting a little feisty," FightinCowboy said not long after the stream began. "Bro, stop. We're gonna have to put you in timeout. There's no reason to be making comments like that. I'm gonna make this clear, if you're just coming here to get into this weird fucking race shit about a historical figure that existed in Japanese history, I'm just gonna remove you.

"I don't give a fuck what your opinion is of this game. I don't care. Your opinion is worthless to me ... We're not doing this shit. If you are upset that there's a Black guy in a videogame, fuck off. I don't want you here."

It accelerates from there into a fairly brief but extremely enviable rant and very plain warning that those who violate the one simple rule will be banned immediately—a flash of truly righteous anger that leaves no room for misunderstanding.

But it's not just an outburst of rage: In a subsequent video, FightinCowboy dove deeper into what happened during the stream, and the greater toxic malaise that's gripped gaming in recent years, noting the comparable outrage that's surrounded recent games including Stellar Blade, Stalker 2, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Avowed, and others, largely because of the presence of gay, trans, or minority characters.

More than once during that stream, FightinCowboy expresses astonishment that people who don't like Assassin's Creed Shadows are putting so much energy into Assassin's Creed Shadows.

"Imagine that you were like, 'Hey, we're having fucking tabletop [Warhammer] tonight, I got my new army set up, we're going to play,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, I'll come'," he says. "And then I show up and the whole time I'm there I'm just shitting on your models, I'm being like, yeah, your paint job looks fucking garbage. Necrons again, yeah, fucking big surprise, fucking dickhead.

"And the whole time you're like, "What the fuck is this dude? Like I said we were playing Warhammer, why are you coming over and being a dickhead? Do you not like Warhammer? Why would you come to Warhammer night if you have a problem with Warhammer?'"

It's a fair question, and a good chunk of the stream is spent encouraging people to find better ways to spend their time—and, maybe more pointedly, to be aware of the fact that much of the outrage seen online (not just about Shadows, but everything) is purposefully stoked by "grifters" who turn ragebait into revenues via their streaming and social media channels: "I think a lot of people that are getting riled up by these grifters, I think you're just looking for someone to reach out to and you don't know that you're having smoke blown up your ass by people that profit off your outrage, and so I'm doing this video to try try and give y'all a hand."

Another very salient point he makes is that despite appearances, the seemingly all-encompassing fury directed at Assassin's Creed Shadows added up to essentially nothing: A miserable experience for developers, no doubt, but a complete non-event outside the very constricted corridors of social media.

"This is the fun thing, right, if y'all have friends that don't watch streams, if y'all have friends that just play videogames, they don't fuck with social media, ask them about this shit. Be like, 'Yo did you hear about the Stellar Blade drama, did you hear about the Assassin's Creed drama,' and most of them are going to be like, 'What are you talking about? Is the game, is it bad?'

"And you're like, 'No there's a Black samurai and you can bang Nobunaga's sister.' They're they're going to look like Walter White and that Breaking Bad meme where they're like, 'Jesse what the fuck are you talking about?' Normal people don't get upset about this shit. This is a manufactured issue in the online space."

It's true, and it's an important point to remember: Being very online can skew your perspective, and while campaigns of anger like the one directed at Assassin's Creed Shadows aren't entirely without impact, their actual relevance can easily be overestimated, as seen for instance in Ubisoft's sad pre-launch hand-wringing about not pushing agendas.

That undoubtedly comes as cold comfort to developers on the wrong end of harassment and abuse, which is very real and ugly as hell, and none of this is going to separate the perpetually aggrieved from their imagined grievances: There is, as FightinCowboy said, money to be made in that game, not to mention a certain sensation of status that's likely unachievable in the wider world. The persistence of that willfully embrace rage is easily seen in some of the low-grade, occasionally slur-filled reactions to his videos.

But it's about time we started coming around to the idea that game developers and media don't have to give performatively angry gamers the time of day, much less worry about addressing their shifting concerns in whatever way they demand at any given moment. It's a simple and long overdue idea, but watching FightinCowboy's videos, and the very positive responses to them (which grossly outweigh the negative), it gives me hope that maybe it's also an idea whose time is finally starting to come.

AC Shadows reviewBest AC Shadows weaponsBest AC Shadows armourBest AC Shadows skillsAC Shadows scoutsAC Shadows rationsAC Shadows Shadow Projects

AC Shadows review: Late bloomer
Best AC Shadows weapons: Superior firepower
Best AC Shadows armour: The best threads
Best AC Shadows skills: Level up
AC Shadows scouts: Get more trusty recons
AC Shadows rations: Get more healing items
AC Shadows Shadow Projects: Free loot

TOPICS
Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

Read more
A peasant in Troskovice
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's developer is 'fed up' of being dragged into the culture war: 'It seems like someone is always trying to brand us somehow, and we are just trying to make a cool videogame'
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows promo image
Ubisoft reportedly has an anti-harassment plan in place for Assassin's Creed Shadows developers
Mark Darrah
BioWare veteran calls out the 'cruelty' of fans celebrating layoffs: 'You are crossing a line, and you're probably attacking the wrong person anyway'
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.
'This is just the beginning': Assassin's Creed Shadows dev team thanks fans for their support and promises more to come in the future
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows promo image
Assassin's Creed Shadows started with a single Ghost of Tsushima-like protagonist, but 'it's not representing what the samurai and shinobi are if it's the same character'
Spartan armour in Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 director decides to kick off 2025 by wading into a conversation about DEI: 'Make good games, don't make a contemporary political statement'
Latest in Assassin's Creed
assassin&#039;s creed shadows review
Assassin's Creed Shadows streamer goes viral after confronting whining commenters: 'Normal people don't get upset about this sh***'
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.
'This is just the beginning': Assassin's Creed Shadows dev team thanks fans for their support and promises more to come in the future
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows allies - A close-up of Yaya smiling after joining the League.
All Assassin's Creed Shadows allies and how to unlock them
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony answers - Naoe about to sip tea from a bowl.
All Assassin's Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony answers
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows guided exploration - A close-up shot of Naoe with a contemplative expression, inside a dim building.
Assassin's Creed Shadows guided exploration explained
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows immersive mode - Naoe holding a tanto in her hand as two guards fall to the ground behind her.
Assassin's Creed Shadows immersive mode explained
Latest in News
assassin&#039;s creed shadows review
Assassin's Creed Shadows streamer goes viral after confronting whining commenters: 'Normal people don't get upset about this sh***'
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.
'This is just the beginning': Assassin's Creed Shadows dev team thanks fans for their support and promises more to come in the future
Geralt sitting on a wall wearing a Cyberpunk jacket modded by TheRealArdCarraigh
The Witcher 3 devs had to practically remake the game engine to make official modding possible
Serana from Skyrim, modded to look like a desiccated corpse.
Skyrim realism mod fixes your vampire girlfriend, giving her a voice and look more suited to someone who just got out of a coffin after 2,000 years
Gabe Newell looks into the camera, behind him is a prop of a turret from Team Fortress 2.
Gabe Newell's cult of personality is intense, but a Valve exec who worked with him says his superpower is how he 'delighted in people on the team just being really good at what they did'
Image for
'No real human would go four links deep into a maze of AI-generated nonsense': Cloudflare's AI Labyrinth uses decoy pages to trap web-crawling bots and feed them slop 'as a defensive weapon'
More about assassins creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows allies - A close-up of Yaya smiling after joining the League.

All Assassin's Creed Shadows allies and how to unlock them
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony answers - Naoe about to sip tea from a bowl.

All Assassin's Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony answers
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.

'This is just the beginning': Assassin's Creed Shadows dev team thanks fans for their support and promises more to come in the future
See more latest
Most Popular
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.
'This is just the beginning': Assassin's Creed Shadows dev team thanks fans for their support and promises more to come in the future
Geralt sitting on a wall wearing a Cyberpunk jacket modded by TheRealArdCarraigh
The Witcher 3 devs had to practically remake the game engine to make official modding possible
Serana from Skyrim, modded to look like a desiccated corpse.
Skyrim realism mod fixes your vampire girlfriend, giving her a voice and look more suited to someone who just got out of a coffin after 2,000 years
Image for &#039;No real human would go four links deep into a maze of AI-generated nonsense&#039;: Cloudflare&#039;s AI Labyrinth uses decoy pages to trap web-crawling bots and feed them slop &#039;as a defensive weapon&#039;
'No real human would go four links deep into a maze of AI-generated nonsense': Cloudflare's AI Labyrinth uses decoy pages to trap web-crawling bots and feed them slop 'as a defensive weapon'
Gabe Newell looks into the camera, behind him is a prop of a turret from Team Fortress 2.
Gabe Newell's cult of personality is intense, but a Valve exec who worked with him says his superpower is how he 'delighted in people on the team just being really good at what they did'
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse on a blue background
The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is as cheap as I've ever seen it and it's even cheaper than the cut-back HyperSpeed version
The Spy from Team Fortress 2 holds up a folder with an accusatory expression.
One of Valve's original executives shares a very simple secret to its success: 'You can't use up your credibility' by trying to make bad games work
The Razer Huntsman Mini 60% gaming keyboard floats in the teal PC Gamer deal void. The per-key RGB lights are on.
The most adorable Razer keyboard features not only an almost half-size form factor, but an almost half-size price at only $70
bulky headphones on black made using x rays
'We essentially created a virtual headset': Scientists transmit inaudible sound using ultrasonic beams to create single person 'audio enclaves'
Inzoi
Ultra-realistic life sim Inzoi has officially shoved Hollow Knight: Silksong and Deadlock out of the way to become Steam's most hotly-anticipated game