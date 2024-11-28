After an incredible year for Fallout, the Steam Autumn sale is a perfect excuse to make time for all the old and new Fallout games none of us ever have time to play

I'm not sure if this year's Steam Autumn sale is better than usual or if I'm just desperate to feel something by cashing in on deals. Regardless, I've managed to pad out my library with Bethesda's sales, which should keep me occupied for at least the next few months.

Among the many games I have now added to my Steam library are some old Fallout games that I never got the chance to enjoy but always wanted to. Currently, Fallout 4 is 60% off, going for just $8 (£6.39), Fallout 3 Game of the Year Edition is 67% off at $6.59 (£5.27), and Fallout New Vegas is 50% off at $5/ (£4.49). As for more recent games, Fallout 76 is 75% off and currently priced at $10 (£8.74). Most of Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas' DLCs are also on sale right now, alongside a couple of Fallout 4 DLCs like Far Harbor and Nuka World.

These discounts are pretty hefty, but truth be told, they aren't the lowest prices we've ever seen. Most of these games were discounted more a few years ago, around 2021, but seeing as there's been quite a bit of hype around the franchise this year, it makes sense we're not seeing the same kinds of deals. I wouldn't bet on seeing lower prices for these Fallout games anytime soon.

I really enjoyed all the Fallout content released over the last year. The Amazon Fallout show was far better than I thought it was going to be and left me actually excited for a second season. Fallout 76 has been on a pretty great run, with the Skyline Valley update adding a whole new area to explore, and the upcoming Gleaming Depths raid and Ghoul update look like great fun.

With this in mind, now's a great chance to check out some of the older games, ones you may not have had a chance to play before. There never seems to be enough time to replay or start older games, especially considering the busy release schedule every year. But sales like this one are a good reminder that you can buy some classic and genuinely fantastic games for less than $5 instead of shilling out ridiculous amounts of cash for the latest games, which I find often don't really live up to the hype.