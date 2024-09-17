Frostpunk 2 early access times and global release date

Frostpunk 2 early access is basically here, letting you play the game 72 hours early if you've pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition. If you haven't played the original, Frostpunk is all about making tough choices to help your city survive an icy apocalypse that's gripped the world. Civilization has all but collapsed, and so it's up to you to steer humanity in the right—or wrong—direction.

The sequel adds a load of new systems including a council hall and political factions you have to deal with while governing your city. So, if you want to play early and have pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, here's when you can play. Otherwise, you'll have to wait until September 20 to get your hands on it.

Frostpunk 2 early access times

(Image credit: 11 Bit Studios)

You can play Frostpunk 2 three days early if you pre-order the Deluxe Edition on Steam. This means you can start the game on September 17 or 18 depending on your timezone. Here's when early access starts:

September 17

Los Angeles: 10 am PDT

New York: 1 pm EDT

São Paulo: 2 pm BRT

London: 6 pm BST

Warsaw: 7 pm CEST

September 18

Beijing: 1 am CST

Tokyo: 2 am JST

Sydney: 3 am AEST

For those who've purchased the standard edition of the game, you can play on September 20. The exact release times aren't clear yet, but since the early access dates diagram says "72 hours before release", you can assume that the global release times will be the same as the early access ones above, just three days later on September 20 and 21.

If 11 Bit releases a diagram of exact global release times, I'll add it here before the game comes out. Also make sure to check the system requirements before purchasing.