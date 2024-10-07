The anticipation for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 builds as we draw ever closer to the game's release. The open betas are over, the trailers are coming through thick and fast, and a spy adventure beckons after a four-year wait. Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, Black Ops 6 promises a bombastic campaign (which we're in dire need of after Modern Warfare 3's disastrous story), the fastest movement CoD multiplayer has ever seen, and the return of classic round-based Zombies..

Activision are known for sharing a lot of details about their upcoming games, and Black Ops 6 is no different, but sifting through the intel can be a little overwhelming. Fear not, we've accumulated everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 from release date, trailers, campaign, multiplayer, and, dare we say it, zombies.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches on Friday, October 25 on Steam , the Microsoft Store , and Battle.net for $79.99/£69.99. The Vault Edition, with bonus items and the Blackcell Season 1 battle pass, will cost $109.99/£99.99. The standard edition will also be part of the Xbox Game Pass from launch for PC.

Two open beta weekends have already been and gone and, unlike previous Call of Duty games, there's no early access period coming for preorder players. In a statement to CharlieIntel , Activision said, "The team is fully focused on October 25th. We are excited about all the game has to offer across Campaign, Multiplayer and Zombies. This year, we made the decision to ensure the community gets to dig in to any and all modes that they want at the same time, so we are back to one massive global launch moment October 25th. As such, there is no Early Access beat this year for Black Ops 6, just the countdown to launch."

The biggest Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 trailer reveals

As with any new Call of Duty game, there is an abundance of trailers. So, we're not short of things to talk about.

It appears August was a bumper month for Black Ops 6. First, a cinematic look revealed the return of Round-Based Zombies with the Zombies Terminus trailer . Then, during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024, a playthrough of campaign level, Most Wanted showed players a risky mission infiltrating a fundraiser to save none other than Call of Duty antagonist, Russell Adler (more on this later). Then, the multiplayer reveal trailer gave a first-look at new maps, new movement, and new modes.

It was the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct footage that has brought the most news, if you can spot it between the trailer compilation, including gameplay, multiplayer, and what to expect from the campaign.

Campaign

Where and when is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 set?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is a "spy action thriller set in the early 90s," Activision says. In the aftermath of Black Ops Cold War, a "shadowy clandestine force has infiltrated the highest levels of the CIA, branding anyone who resists as traitors."

Unfortunately for Black Ops veteran Frank Woods, who returns alongside his team, that means they're now being hunted from within and are forced to go rogue. Fans who hold Black Ops dear to their heart may also recognise this timeframe from Black Ops 2 flashbacks.

For the campaign, players will take on missions across the world, from infiltrating an old sewer system under a casino in Europe to an assault on a palace in the Iraqi desert. In terms of length, Treyarch's Yale Miller told Game File , "Currently, the game's netting out in the kind of length of a classic Call of Duty campaign." So, we're looking at around 6 to 9 hours.

What to expect from Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 campaign

In Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, there's a promise of "action-packed moments, high-stake heists, and cloak-and-dagger spy activity." As seen in the reveal trailer , players must fight against the US government to uncover the truth about compromised CIA leadership, while learning who to trust, and how to survive. Tying in with the Black Ops' franchise penchant for history, it follows closely with the timeline around the US becoming a single superpower and the mistrust in the government.

The campaign is navigated through a remote manor house on a cliffside. This setting acts as a safehouse and downtime area between missions. It has its own secrets, as well as being the home for Frank Woods who is now out of the field after his injuries in previous Black Ops. The Evidence Board, returning from Black Ops Cold War, acts as your mission briefing zone to head on into the campaign further.

Alongside Frank Woods, there are some new faces joining the franchise:

Woods' protege, Troy Marshall, described by Activision as, "a methodical leader, driven by a strong moral compass"

Jane Harrow, a CIA handler

Two new agents, Felix Neumann, a technical genius, and Sevati Dumas, a mysterious assassin.

Fans may also be bereft (or excited) to hear of the return of the infamous Russell Adler.

Like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, your dialogue choices matter. Throughout the campaign, you’ll be prompted to choose a path and that will, ultimately, affect the end of the story. In Black Ops 6, there's also tasks across the campaign that are era-specific, from lock-picking to computer hacking, that will also alter your outcomes.

In campaign mode, there are some brand-new items to enjoy as well as fan-favorites returning to the franchise. We're talking the RC-XD (Remote-Controlled Explosive Device), the Tranquilizer Trap, the Adrenaline Stim, the Homing Knife, and the Disruptor to name a few.

Multiplayer

What will Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer be like?

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Beta was the biggest ever in Call of Duty history, according to stats shared in an official X post . And it seems set to impress with multiplayer playable across 16 new maps, including 12 core 6v6 maps and 4 small-sized Strike maps that can be played either 2v2 or 6v6 right at launch.

These maps mean players can also try out the new multiplayer skills redefining movement in the Black Ops series. The first big feature is Omnimovement , which allows you to sprint, slide, and dive in any direction, significantly changing how you move in Black Ops 6.

There's also Intelligent Movement, essentially a toggle to automate common movement inputs like mantling, sprinting, and sliding. These settings can be individually enabled, or disabled, and adjusted to suit your playstyle.

While they're the two big ones, there's also increased enemy hit zones, more gear (including off-the-shelf military equipment), better HUD optimization, and the return of two much-loved Call of Duty features: Theater Mode and Classic Prestige.

The return of the Prestige system, coined as "bigger and more rewarding than ever," means that once again as you reach your maximum player level, there's the chance to enter Prestige. It's a fan-favorite option, with an added Black Ops 6 twist this time round. Following the ten levels of Prestige and rewards, players will be able to graduate as a Prestige Master. To be a Master, there's 1,000 more levels to grind, if you're dedicated to the cause, Activision promises a "classified reward" for your troubles.

As always, Theater Mode will allow you to save gameplay and create your own clips to show off your best kills. These videos can be uploaded to share with the rest of the world—if you fancy showing off.

The return of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 marks the joyous return of Round-Based Zombies where you can battle against the hordes, and hordes, and… hordes of the undead. No surprise given Treyarch is back at the wheel and utterly befitting the spooky season release date.

Zombies also comes with two maps at launch: Terminus, seen in the trailer above, and Liberty Falls. Plus, according to the developers, Round-Based Zombies offers "an impressive number of secrets to discover."

As well as including the previous innovations in movement and gear mentioned in multiplayer, a 44-part Zombies "intel barrage" was published by Activision revealing maps, routes, power-ups, increasingly difficult zombies, a cap on self-revives, and, an all-important reveal that you can save Zombies and come back later . A break from the hordes? Don't mind if we do.

System Requirements

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 system requirements:

As expected, Call of Duty continues to boast very reasonable, flexible system requirements. You would hope, since Black Ops 6 will also release on last-gen consoles.

Minimum

Operating system: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMO Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i5-6600 or AMO Ryzen 5 1400 GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMO Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMO Radeon RX 470 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 149GB (SSD) - 78GB if COD HQ and Warzone already installed

Recommended