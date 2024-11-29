The best deals on board game adaptations that will lure your beloved gamer away from their screen this holiday season

I understand the need to escape family and disappear into my favorite game world, but especially around this time of year we all know it's important to forge bonds and make memories together with a bit of board gaming time. There are heaps of tabletop games based on videogames—even some of the top 100 video games we so fervently fight over in the office once a year.

While I can't stop you and yours from breaking out into a family feud, I can give you some ideas as to the kind of board games a PC Gamer might actually be interested in playing. And hey, it's something you can all do together, rather than standing in the doorway while your kid shouts obscenities at their new gaming monitor.

Dungeons & Dragons Honor among Thieves Monopoly | 2-5 players | 30-60 mins | $34.99 $19.74 at Amazon (save $15.25)

Alright I know this is technically based around a movie, but D&D and PC gaming are so interlinked you'd be hard pressed to find a gamer who isn't into it. And if you have to drag them away from their machine to play the same game you always play at this time of year, why not make it a more interesting fantasy-themed version?

Super Hazard Quest | 2-8 players | 15-60 mins | $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon (save $6)

If you're looking for something a little more retro this one is super easy to learn, and can be played by a big group. It's a tile placement exploration game with "take that" mechanics that'll have the whole family going head to head. It's an especially great option for arcade gamers who were there at the birth of videogaming.

$39.99 at Amazon Dorfromantik | 1-6 players | 30-60 mins | $44.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $5)

Like the videogame, Dorfromantik is a little more on the chill side. It's a peaceful map-making game where you're tasked with matching edges to fulfill the needs of your people and score points. It's collaborative, so there's hopefully less room for arguments and more room for pastural landscapes.

Betrayal at Baldur's Gate | 3-6 players | 60 mins |

$55.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $6)

A twist on the board game classic Betrayal at House on the Hill that makes it more interesting for gamers obsessed with Baldur's Gate 3—even those who've been interested in the series across its lifespan, or just D&D enthusiasts in general. Either way, it's always great and has heaps of replayability thanks to the huge list of different 'haunts' that might emerge as you play.

Fallout The Board Game | 1-4 players | 120–180 minutes | $69.99 $59.83 at Amazon (save $10.16)

Fallout has a S.P.E.C.I.A.L place in my heart, and the idea of being able to play it with my family sounds pretty great. Just remember it's a pretty long game, so you're gonna be in for a haul, as you explore the wastes and each advance your survivor's own story.

Stardew Valley: The Board Game | 1-4 players | 45 mins | $104.99 $89.95 at Amazon (save $15.04)

Another classic video game that you're sure to recognize, about farming, friendship and super-saturated turnips. Together you can decide to collectively focus on certain tasks, like fishing or watering crops, and work toward restoring the Community Center. All while exploring the mine and gaining upgrades for your equipment.

Bloodborne The Board Game | 1-4 players | 60-90 mins | $109.99 $86.86 at Amazon (save $23.13)

YOU DIED. No seriously, this is one brutal board game. It's not the most complex out there, but it sure does expect you to die. With deadly respawning foes and a spreading madness, players must think quickly and adapt their tactics to complete the Hunt.