Less than 6 months later, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be free to download and keep for Prime subscribers—though you'll only have 48 hours to snag it

Ah, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, we hardly knew ye. Despite having some redeeming qualities, it's a game that's essentially dropped off the face of the earth after its release. That's not just a feeling I have: It lost Warner Bros. $200 million dollars as per the publisher's own admission.

Still, in case you'd like to try it before its promised offline mode likely becomes the primary way to play it, good news! If you've got a Prime subscription (cynically speaking, you probably do) the game will be free for 48 whole hours.

Starting at July 16, 12 am PT (8 pm BST), Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to download it via Prime Gaming on the Epic Store for Prime Day. As per the Prime Gaming blog, both Chivalry 2 and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration will also be joining the roster of freebies. Once you've claimed them, they're yours to keep.

Suicide Squad is by far the most interesting addition to that list, though—with Rise of the Tomb Raider coming out in 2015, and Chivalry 2 doing decently for itself after its release in 2021, a game that cost millions of dollars to make offering itself for free does feel like a hail mary.

As for how Suicide Squad got here: One, it was a live service game that arrived at the height of battle pass fatigue, directly picking a fight with games like Fortnite and Destiny 2—filled with fans who've already bought in. Two, it landed with server issues. Three, it failed to innovate on the genre in most meaningful ways, by PC Gamer writer Robin Valentine's assessment—and considering the game's concurrent player numbers have dropped into the low hundreds on Steam, I'm inclined to believe him.

A further twist of the knife is that its Season 2 update won't actually arrive in time for the deal due to a last-minute delay that's seen it pushed to July 25—initially, the update was planned for July 11.

You have to wonder if Warner Bros. was counting on a double whammy here—optimistically combining buzz around a potentially-solid update with a free-to-keep period to reel gamers in. Still, a "free" game is a free game: Here's hoping that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League can, at least, keep limping its way to a future where it doesn't need a server to keep itself running.