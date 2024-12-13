Laura Bailey, Aaron Paul, and more are starring in a Telltale-like game about 911 dispatchers for superheroes

Dispatch World Premiere Trailer from The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Following a Game Awards bit in which Laura Bailey of Critical Role fame pretended not to know who Aaron Paul was, praising the Breaking Bad actor for being in "the greatest show of all time, The Wire," the pair announced Dispatch, a "superhero workplace comedy" where we'll send superheroes out to intercept crimes while chasing our own heroic dreams.

The game comes from AdHoc Studios, which was founded in 2018 by ex-Telltale developers, and will feature a number of notable actors and personalities aside from Bailey and Paul, including two other Critical Role cast members, Matt Mercer and Travis Willingham, as well as actors Jeffrey Wright and Erin Yvette, plus Jacksepticeye, Alanah Pearce, Joel Haver, Lance Cantstopolis (the alter ego of comedian Fahim Anwar), and musical artist Thot Squad.

The game looks Telltale-like, as you'd expect—there are multiple choice scenarios—and the Steam page says we'll "strategize who to send to emergencies" while "balancing office politics, personal relationships" and our own "quest to become a hero."

Dispatch will be out in sometime in 2025—it's got a Steam page here.