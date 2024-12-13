Laura Bailey, Aaron Paul, and more are starring in a Telltale-like game about 911 dispatchers for superheroes
Dispatch will release on Steam next year.
Following a Game Awards bit in which Laura Bailey of Critical Role fame pretended not to know who Aaron Paul was, praising the Breaking Bad actor for being in "the greatest show of all time, The Wire," the pair announced Dispatch, a "superhero workplace comedy" where we'll send superheroes out to intercept crimes while chasing our own heroic dreams.
The game comes from AdHoc Studios, which was founded in 2018 by ex-Telltale developers, and will feature a number of notable actors and personalities aside from Bailey and Paul, including two other Critical Role cast members, Matt Mercer and Travis Willingham, as well as actors Jeffrey Wright and Erin Yvette, plus Jacksepticeye, Alanah Pearce, Joel Haver, Lance Cantstopolis (the alter ego of comedian Fahim Anwar), and musical artist Thot Squad.
The game looks Telltale-like, as you'd expect—there are multiple choice scenarios—and the Steam page says we'll "strategize who to send to emergencies" while "balancing office politics, personal relationships" and our own "quest to become a hero."
Dispatch will be out in sometime in 2025—it's got a Steam page here.
Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.