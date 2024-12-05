Island of Winds is a folkloric adventure where you meet the grim desolation and strange creatures of 17th century Iceland with witchy powers and 'empathy encounters'

In a trailer spot at this year's PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, we caught another glimpse of Island of Winds, a unique-looking adventure game based on Icelandic folklore and set during the 17th century on the Island⁠—or at least a version of the island.

You play as a "Balance Keeper" named Brynhildur, who's sent on some kind of hero's journey after her life is upended. Calling her a "witch" feels like it might be doing a disservice to the ancient folk traditions Brynhildur and her balance-keeping represent, but I say if the pointy hat fits, wear it. Brynhildur can cast spells and interact with the world of spirits and cryptids occluded by our own, and Island of Winds' various trailers have shown off all manner of strange creatures for Brynhildur to contend with.

But I don't think she's going to be blasting them away, ripping and tearing critters like some kind of Icelandic Doomguy. "The core gameplay involves spellcasting, intriguing puzzles, fantastical lore, and a special focus on approaching encounters with empathy," according to the developers.

That last bit gets me pretty excited: I flash back to Geralt of Rivia squatting on his hams and trying to reason with a recalcitrant rock troll like he's a grumpy toddler, as opposed to hunting him for the local peasantry. If Island of Winds can channel a similar sense of surprise and whimsy with its story, I think it'll be a winner.

And I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the visuals: Island of Winds does a fantastic job evoking the natural beauty of Iceland, with a digital facsimile of that craggy, mossy volcanic landscape that just looks like nowhere else in the world. The Island of Winds is a hard bitten, desolate, lonely place, and just the kind of backdrop I'd want to have as I put restless spirits and fey critters alike at ease with all my boundless empathy.

Island of Winds is set to release some time in 2025, and you can wishlist it on Steam.