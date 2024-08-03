All Zenless Zone Zero codes from the 1.1 livestream
Claim the latest free Polychrome for the upcoming version.
The Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 livestream codes are here, dropping alongside the new version special program showing us what to expect in the first big update to miHoYo's latest action gacha. In case you're unfamiliar—or new to miHoYo games—each new version gets a livestream to show off what's coming in terms of new characters and events, but it also includes limited-time codes you can redeem for Polychrome as an incentive to watch.
This version it looks like the new characters are Qingyi, Jane Doe, and Seth Lowell. You'll most likely have met Qingyi already in the chapter three storyline, where she's introduced as a member of New Eridu Public Security and Zhu Yuan's partner. Seth Lowell also comes from the same faction, but besides that not much is known about him and Jane Doe.
As per usual, I'll add the codes below as they go live during the stream plus provide details on how to redeem lower down the page. Since livestream codes usually expire within a day or so, make sure to grab these while you can if you want the stuff.
Zenless Zone Zero codes: All current livestream Polychrome
- UNDERCOVERRNB - 300 Polychrome, 30,000 Dennies, two Senior Investigator Logs, and three W-Engine Energy Modules
How to redeem ZZZ codes
There are two different ways to redeem your ZZZ livestream codes, but for either you'll need to reach Inter-Knot rank five and complete the first section of Business x Strangeness x Justness, the prologue tutorial quest.
Once you've done both you can redeem codes in-game:
- Launch Zenless Zone Zero
- Open the main menu in-game
- Choose the More option
- Click on Redemption Code
- Enter a code into the box and press redeem
- Collect your rewards from the mailbox
Or through the official code redemption website:
- Navigate to the ZZZ code redemption site
- Log into the account you use for the game
- Select your server region
- Copy a code into the box and redeem
- Grab the rewards from your mailbox in-game
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
Star Wars Outlaws devs were stunned by the internet's response to its sexy, sexy droid: 'There's nothing sexy about sitting in the skintight suit'
As rage factories howl about Kay Vess' looks, Star Wars Outlaws lead says there's no point engaging with 'bad faith' criticism: 'No nuance and no possibility of real dialogue'