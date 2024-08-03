All Zenless Zone Zero codes from the 1.1 livestream

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 livestream codes are here, dropping alongside the new version special program showing us what to expect in the first big update to miHoYo's latest action gacha. In case you're unfamiliar—or new to miHoYo games—each new version gets a livestream to show off what's coming in terms of new characters and events, but it also includes limited-time codes you can redeem for Polychrome as an incentive to watch.

This version it looks like the new characters are Qingyi, Jane Doe, and Seth Lowell. You'll most likely have met Qingyi already in the chapter three storyline, where she's introduced as a member of New Eridu Public Security and Zhu Yuan's partner. Seth Lowell also comes from the same faction, but besides that not much is known about him and Jane Doe.

As per usual, I'll add the codes below as they go live during the stream plus provide details on how to redeem lower down the page. Since livestream codes usually expire within a day or so, make sure to grab these while you can if you want the stuff.

Zenless Zone Zero codes: All current livestream Polychrome

UNDERCOVERRNB - 300 Polychrome, 30,000 Dennies, two Senior Investigator Logs, and three W-Engine Energy Modules

How to redeem ZZZ codes

There are two different ways to redeem your ZZZ livestream codes, but for either you'll need to reach Inter-Knot rank five and complete the first section of Business x Strangeness x Justness, the prologue tutorial quest.

Once you've done both you can redeem codes in-game:

Launch Zenless Zone Zero

Open the main menu in-game

Choose the More option

Click on Redemption Code

Enter a code into the box and press redeem

Collect your rewards from the mailbox

Or through the official code redemption website:

Navigate to the ZZZ code redemption site

Log into the account you use for the game

Select your server region

Copy a code into the box and redeem

Grab the rewards from your mailbox in-game