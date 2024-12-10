Well, that's a new twist: save a town by turning it into a giant pinball game in open world adventure Pinbleton Park
Can't wait to get my flippers on this one.
It's great to see that a game as old as pinball—which first appeared at least in some form way back in the 1700s—can still learn a few new tricks. In this case it's via Pinbleton Park, an open world adventure developed by Turtlesoup Games, where you don't need a pinball table to play pinball: you can use the world itself.
I'm not sure I'd appreciate walking outside my house and seeing my entire neighborhood had been transformed into a massive pinball game with bumpers, flippers, and a giant ball bouncing off buildings and rooftops. But the people (well, the animal people) of Pinbleton Park seem just fine with it.
Check out the trailer revealed today at the Wholesome Snack showcase:
I don't quite get the story from the quick description on the Steam store page, but apparently an evil corporation wants to destroy the forest and you can only stop them by finding "lost spirits" and using them to play pinball all over the place. Odd, but let's face it: that makes more sense to me than whatever the heck is going on in Death Stranding.
How all this pinball helps the town isn't quite clear, but in one scene you can see a messy pinball game taking place inside a house, where the ball, as it bounces off the walls and bookshelves, splashes colorful paint everywhere. This makes a small bear very happy, and that's really all I need to know. I'm all for pleasing bears by making a mess with some paint.
Pinbleton Park bounces our way in 2025. Here it is on Steam if you want to flip it onto your wishlist.
