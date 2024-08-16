Ubisoft reveals full Star Wars Outlaws system requirements and PC-specific features

With two weeks to go before the arrival of Star Wars Outlaws —August 30 is the big day—Ubisoft has revealed the official PC system requirements, as well as a rundown of PC-specific features you'll be able to take advantage of if you've got the hardware to handle it.

You're going to need some pretty heavy hardware to run Star Wars Outlaws at its "ultra" setting, but it's reasonably forgiving at the other end of the scale. Of course, one of the great things about PC gaming is that you can fiddle: Turn this up so you can turn that down, until you find a balance of eye-candy and performance that makes you happy—or, at the very least, that you can live with until you're able to upgrade your rig.

[ESRB] Star Wars Outlaws: Official PC Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Minimum

Visual settings: 1080p/30 fps/Low preset with upscaler set to quality

1080p/30 fps/Low preset with upscaler set to quality GPU: GeForce GTX 1660 6GB / AMD RX 5600 XT 6GB / Intel Arc a750 8GB (ReBAR ON)

GeForce GTX 1660 6GB / AMD RX 5600 XT 6GB / Intel Arc a750 8GB (ReBAR ON) CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

16GB (dual-channel mode) OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12 SSD Storage: 65GB

Recommended

Visual settings: 1080p/60 fps/High preset with upscaler set to quality

1080p/60 fps/High preset with upscaler set to quality GPU: GeForce RTX 3060 8GB / AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB

GeForce RTX 3060 8GB / AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB CPU: Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

16GB (dual-channel mode) OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12 SSD Storage: 65GB

Enthusiast

Visual settings: 1440p/60 fps/High preset with upscaler set to quality

1440p/60 fps/High preset with upscaler set to quality GPU: GeForce RTX 4070 12GB / AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB

GeForce RTX 4070 12GB / AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Intel Core i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

16GB (dual-channel mode) OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12 SSD Storage: 65GB

Ultra

Visual settings: 4K/60 fps/Ultra preset with upscaler set to quality

4K/60 fps/Ultra preset with upscaler set to quality GPU: GeForce RTX 4080 16GB / AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB

GeForce RTX 4080 16GB / AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB CPU: Intel Core i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Intel Core i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

16GB (dual-channel mode) OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12 SSD Storage: 65GB

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

One interesting thing is all these specs, as hardware writer Jeremy Laird wrote earlier this month when the basic requirements first appeared on the Ubisoft Store, is that " upscaling is the new normal ." Even at the minimum setting you'll need to have DLSS, FSR, or some other upscaling tech in order to achieve Ubisoft's frame rate targets, and the game will be running at a lower-than-spec resolution and then be upscaled.

That's not a big deal in and of itself, but some lower-end GPUs may struggle more than expected—note, for instance, that Intel Arc GPUs are only listed in the "minimum" setting. Unlike Nick, I'm not a hardware guy, but it does make me think that maybe the smart play is to treat the "recommended" spec as the minimum, at least until the game's been out for a while and you can see how it runs for other people.

Anyway, speaking of fiddling, here's the lowdown on PC-specific features you'll find in Outlaws—again, the availability of which will depend on the weight of your iron:

Ray-traced global illumination, reflections, and shadows

NVIDIA RTX dynamic illumination (RTXDI) Support

NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 support (ray reconstruction, Frame Generation, Super Resolution)

Intel XESS 1.3 and AMD FSR 3.0 (upscaling and frame generation) support

In-depth customization options

Uncapped frame rate

21:9 Cinematic Display Mode

Multi-monitor and ultrawide support\

"In-depth customization options" is a bit vague, so here's a still from the new PC gameplay trailer to give you an idea of what's in store:

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Star Wars Outlaws is set to come out on August 30, and will be available for PC on the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store . You can get into it up to three days early by spending extra (a lot extra, really) for the Gold or Ultimate edition of the game (which also include the season pass and various extra cosmetics) or by subscribing to Ubisoft+.