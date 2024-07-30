Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League only had one job, but it's already started to revive the Justice League

Look, I'm not one to criticise—which is weird, given my job—but the Suicide Squad could not have been given clearer instructions. Their gig was killing the Justice League. Their gig was so much killing the Justice League that it's in the name of the game—Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. Killing the Justice League was the order of the day, and your chefs de cuisine? The Suicide Squad, who would be killing the Justice League.

Anyway, the Suicide Squad have begun bringing the Justice League back to life.

That's right, folks, we've been hornswoggled. Spoilers ahead for Suicide Squad's latest season, but it turns out all those deaths were—in reality—mere comic book deaths (via Polygon). Suicide Squad's last big update, July 25's release of Mrs Freeze and accompanying story content, saw the gang abduct an alternate-reality version of The Flash to replace the one they wasted in the game's main 'verse. Hope the universe he came from didn't need him for anything.

For now, The Flash is safely ensconced in a protective pod, ready to become the beautiful superheroic butterfly he was born to be in (presumably) some future season, but it doesn't seem like he's the only one with reservations at chez Suicide Squad. Dotted around the place are other, emptier tubes.

What could they be for? Perhaps they're meant to house different resurrected characters? Perhaps the ones who were tipped as returning to the game in those leaks last year? Doesn't take the world's greatest detective to put that one together, I think.

Although it is very funny, at least to me, that the Kill The Justice League game is pivoting into a Revive The Justice League game, it's not really surprising. I'm not much of a comics reader and even I know that comic book deaths just don't count. On a long enough timeline, everyone eventually returns like the messiah with a six-pack.

If you ask me, I reckon those spare tubes will get filled in the game's upcoming seasonal updates. Supermassive has committed to completing the game's "currently announced roadmap" of four seasons, with the Mrs Freeze stuff constituting season 2.

After that, well, who knows? The game is reportedly a total financial disaster for Warner Bros, in spite of the "flashes of greatness" our Morgan Park found in his Suicide Squad review. As much as I'd like Rocksteady to turn things around, my suspicion is the game won't be long for this world after the fourth season is out and wrapped. Then again, superhero deaths never count for long.