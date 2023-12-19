Rocksteady urges fans to 'avoid spoilers' as Suicide Squad leaks become a tsunami

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has endured a torrid road to launch. In April, the game was delayed to February next year, after its State-of-Play presentation two months prior saw a tepid response from audiences. The more recent Story and Gameplay deep-dive showed greater promise, but since then the Internet has been flooded with leaks revealing important details about the game.

While we won't go into detail about what was leaked, if you want to go into Suicide Squad completely clean, best stop reading now. The leaks began in earnest following a closed alpha tech test in November, revealing the game's opening, emote dances, and specifics regarding its skill trees.

Since then, dataminers have been sifting through the files made available through the test, pulling out yet more information about Rocksteady's upcoming looter-shooter. This includes surprise appearances from other characters in the DC universe, while an audio file allegedly from a cutscene seemingly contains details regarding what happens to the Arkham series' Batman in the game.

In response to this deluge, Rocksteady issued a statement, saying "We're looking forward to players experiencing the story we've crafted in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League once the game launches in the new year. We hope everyone can play the game and each moment of the narrative for themselves.

The statement goes on to add "It is very disappointing to see details being shared ahead of the game's release, so we can only urge you to try to avoid spoilers where you can. And please try not to impact the enjoyment of other players by posting spoilers."

We already knew the late Kevin Conroy returned to voice Batman for Suicide Squad, while the use of the Arkham theme in the Batman reveal trailer heavily implied it was the same character, only turned evil by the DC villain Brainiac.

Whatever happens in Suicide Squad when it launches in February, it seems unlikely that it'll be the final DC-centric game Rocksteady will make. Over on Threads, DC's James Gunn was asked if Suicide Squad will be the last game in Rocksteady's so-called Arkhamverse, to which Gunn replied "No plans of it being the last." This post was subsequently removed from the platform, though images of the exchange remain online.