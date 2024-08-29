How to open the Pyke Syndicate Vault in Star Wars Outlaws

The Pyke Vault is one of the many treasure troves you can plunder on the starting planet of Toshara in Star Wars Outlaws , but this one is especially lucrative. First you'll need to uncover the location of the secret vault in the Pyke Syndicate District, and then you need to track down three special keycards from Pyke outposts and strongholds across the planet.

It's significantly easier to grab these if you have good relations with the Pykes, so I'd suggest attempting this when you're on good terms. You won't be able to walk into the restricted areas with each keycard, but you will be able to enter their territory and wider strongholds, which will make accessing them much easier and you won't have to sneak quite as much.

If you don't care about reputation, you could also just blast and punch your way in, but that'll be much harder. Here I'll explain where to find the Pyke Syndicate Vault, and your route to grab each keycard in the outposts where they're located.

Where to find the Mirogana Pyke Syndicate Vault

Image 1 of 2 Look for the building in the Pyke district with the two guards out front (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Unlock the vent in the alley on the building's left side (Image credit: Massive Entertainment)

After you infiltrate the Pyke Syndicate District as part of the main story when you arrive in Mirogana, you'll then be able to find the Pyke Syndicate Vault. To locate it you need to:

1. From the southern entrance, head down the stairs and look for the building with the door guarded by two Pyke guards each wielding a staff

2. Head left along the wall until you find an alley next to the building

3. Look for a vent in the right wall of the alley and override the lock to climb in

If you want the exact keycard locations as intel markers on your map, you should access and hack the computer in this room. Once you've got all three keycards, you can return here and deactivate that forcefield blocking the chest in the corner. Also make sure to grab the Fathier race tip on the table if you want some extra credits.

Tizlak's Vault Keycard location

Image 1 of 5 Tizlak's keycard is located in the Pyke Workshop (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Get Nix to hold the door lever so you can get into the restricted area (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Hit the switch to your right as you enter the main room to start the hanging crate moving (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Climb onto the crate and ride it across to an otherwise inaccessible platform (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Find the keycard on a crate just next to a chest (Image credit: Massive Entertainment)

The first Vault Keycard belongs to Tizlak and is located in the Pyke Syndicate Workshop to the west of Mirogana in The Mirage region. As with all of the others, I'd suggest grabbing this when you have good reputation with the Pykes, since it'll let you walk into their territory and eliminate the first stage of the challenge.

To get the keycard:

1. From the main entrance, head left up the stairs and use Nix to hold down the switch so you can enter through the door into the restricted area

2. Enter through the other door into the main room with the ship being repaired at the centre and immediately turn right

3. You'll spot two Pyke guards further along the walkway and a switch behind them next to hanging box

4. Activate the switch and grab onto the box as if climbing. This will take you across the room to an otherwise unreachable platform

Grab Tizlak's Vault Keycard from on top of a box just next to the chest containing the Pyke Helmet speeder trophy.

Jinnjo's Vault Keycard location

Image 1 of 3 Jinnjo's keycard is in a storehouse to the north of the Pyke Poaching Station (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Distract the guard away from the door with Nix so you can dataspike it (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Grab the keycard from the table inside (Image credit: Massive Entertainment)

The second Vault Keycard is owned by Jinnjo and you can find it in a small Pyke Storehouse to the south of Jaunta's Hope along the road in The Lost Steppe region. While you can simply dataspike the door, there's a Pyke guard standing right in front of it. I suggest getting close to it, and then using Nix to distract the guard so he walks away, giving you a brief window with which to spike the door and get inside. Jinnjo's Vault Keycard is lying on the table.

Gorak's Vault Keycard location

Image 1 of 6 Gorak's Keycard is inside the main building of the Pyke Poaching Station (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Take the left path around the cliff at the entrance to the restricted area (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Climb the cliff up to the main building (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Head around its left side and incapacitate the guard (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Dataspike the back entrance (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Snatch the keycard from the desk in the reception room at the front of the building (Image credit: Massive Entertainment)

The last Vault Keycard is owned by the Pyke leader, Gorak, and you can steal it from the Pyke Poaching Station in the far south of The Lost Steppe. From the entrance to the restricted area with the second set of Pyke guards, you need to:

1. Turn left and follow the cliff around into the restricted area

2. Wait for the guard to pass and look away before climbing the cliff straight ahead

3. Go around the left side of the main building, avoiding or incapacitating the guard there, and dataspike the back door to gain access

4. Head through the two doors into the building's front reception

You'll find Gorak's Vault Keycard on a desk in the middle of that room. Now you have all three, you're ready to open the vault.

Pyke Syndicate Vault rewards

Image 1 of 2 Use the three keycards to lower the force field (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Enjoy your credits and Shift Tokens (Image credit: Massive Entertainment)

If you head back to the Pyke Syndicate District, you'll now be able to open the vault using the three keycards—simply interact with the terminal by the forcefield. Inside, you'll find one chest containing some fancy crafting materials and the main chest, which contains 5,000 credits, the Imperial Paint Job for your speeder, and the Target Tariff token for Kessel Sabacc which taxes a player two chips