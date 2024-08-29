PSA: Getting annoyed by fall damage in Star Wars Outlaws? Grab this early game charm

Fall damage in Star Wars Outlaws is a bit excessive. If you're anything like me as an RPG player—always going somewhere in a hurry—then dropping down cliffs or shortcutting by jumping off ledges is pretty typical. The thing is it really hurts in Star Wars Outlaws. Dropping off even a tiny ledge can cost you a whole chunk of your health.

Sure, it's pretty easy to just jab yourself with a bacta vial and carry on with your day, but then your healing stocks are lower and you have to loot another vial from an enemy or purchase one from a merchant to refill. It's not like Star Wars Outlaws is so tough that you'll find yourself needing every single bacta vial or that you'll frequently die in blaster fights unless you're not taking cover, but still, excessive fall damage can't help but be annoying. Especially if you don't want to reduce the difficulty of the game by nerfing all the damage you take in settings.

You could adjust your playstyle and be a bit more cautious, but if you'd prefer to continue hurling yourself off every ledge you can find then take this tip: Grab the Tooka Paw minor charm. These little accessories provide bonus effects for Kay, but the Tooka Paw massively reduces fall damage, which is to say, makes it pretty much non-existent unless it's a drop that would otherwise kill you.

Image 1 of 8 The Tooka Paw is located by Typhon's Rock (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Look for the two big standing stones that the road passes through (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Climb the cliff face nearby (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Look for the grapple point above (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Head left around the cliff and climb onto one of the two rocks (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Jump across the gap you were looking up at before (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) Use the grapple point to get down to the lower ledge with the chest (Image credit: Massive Entertainment) The Tooka Paw is a great early item to grab if fall damage bothers you (Image credit: Massive Entertainment)

What's better is you can get the Tooka Paw as soon as you arrive on the first main planet of Toshara if you head to the landmark, Typhon's Rock. This is located far to the southwest of Mirogana in The Lost Steppe region or just to the southeast of Jaunta's Hope. While travelling on the road around the south side of the landmark, you'll pass between two big rocks—the chest you need is on top of one of these.

To get to it, you should:

Climb the stone wall on the north side of the road nearby

Use the grapple point to climb up and then scale a further stone wall

Run around the cliff to the left and climb another rock

Jump the gap between the two rocks where the bat creatures are flying

Hop a further gap and then use the grapple point to descend to where the chest is

Besides the charm, there's also lots of other cool stuff around Typhon's Rock worth investigating, such as Shuma the Rogue Trader, some chests, lots of crafting materials, and even a hidden area you can get into via the windy cave once you have the ability to break walls with your blaster. This cave is well worth exploring for the Ancient Hunter Carving major charm, which increases all adrenaline gains.

For now, though, slap on that Tooka Paw and enjoy once again being able to haphazardly yeet yourself from every ledge in sight.