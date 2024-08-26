Star Wars Outlaws: Should you tell Eleera about the Pyke traitor or save the info for Gorak?

So you've finished snooping around the Pyke stronghold in Star Wars Outlaws , but now you've got to decide whether to tell Eleera about the Pyke traitor you discovered, or whether to save the info for Gorak. Your new Crimson Dawn contact seems trustworthy enough, but it would also pay to improve your rep with the Pykes, who are the most dominant Syndicate on Toshara. Decisions, decisions.

It's worth noting that, though choices like these seem significant from a narrative perspective, many of them won't actually alter what quests you get, but will instead simply change your rep with the game's various Syndicates. Either way, here's what you need to know about this choice.

Should you side with Crimson Dawn or the Pykes?

(Image credit: Massive Entertainment)

Once you discover the identity of the Pyke traitor while snooping around their stronghold for Danka, you'll return to the gambling parlour to meet Eleera, leader of the Crimson Dawn Syndicate on Toshara. You'll be confronted with two choices:

Tell Eleera about the Pyke traitor

Save the info for Gorak

The first option will give you good rep with Crimson Dawn, while the second will give you good rep with the Pykes. So, which is the best to choose?

This decision might seem significant from a narrative perspective, but it's worth noting that in Star Wars Outlaws, these choices rarely impact the story—they mainly just decide who you get rep with. Since you can always get more reputation by completing contracts and through other means, it's not like the ramifications of this choice are permanent. That means you can pick whoever you want.

That said, for my money, the best choice is to save the info for Gorak and favour the Pykes. This is because the Pyke Syndicate has a far bigger district than the Crimson Dawn on Toshara, complete with a Syndicate Cardroom for playing Kessel Sabacc, and there are more immediate intel and quest opportunities in that district.

They also have more outposts across the surface of Toshara and achieving good rep with them will give you access to all of this stuff. If you want to open the Pyke Syndicate Vault, having access to their outposts will also make it easier to grab the necessary keycards.