Star Wars Outlaws' $40 season pass comes with 2 story packs, including a run-in with Lando Calrissian later this year

Star Wars Outlaws isn't out yet, but you can already buy extra Star Wars Outlaws. As usual for the publisher, Ubisoft is selling a season pass for its big open world Star Wars adventure that promises to dole out more story over the next six months or so.

One of these extra stories has already stirred a bit of controversy: the "Jabba's Gambit exclusive mission" caused a stir when websites came under the impression that the famed galactic gangster would be stuck behind an extra paywall, but Ubi clarified that Jabba is one of the four syndicate leaders of the base game and will be featured extensively in the main story. False alarm, but still a bummer to have day one content locked behind an extra buy.

Today's new info is what exactly those other two story packs will entail. First up is "Wild Card" (Fall 2024), where Kay Vess is hired to "infiltrate a high-stakes Sabacc tournament, but as she crosses paths with the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, she soon learns that another game is being played." Wild Card also comes with a cosmetic bundle called Cartel Ronin.

Rounding out the pass in Spring 2025 is "A Pirate's Fortune", in which Kay "runs into veteran pirate Hondo Ohnaka, who is looking to settle old scores with a ruthless gang of pirates."

It was at this point I assumed Outlaws was forgoing another cameo and creating a cool, grizzled pirate for Kay's morals to bounce off of, but after browsing Wookieepedia, I've learned Hondo Ohnaka has been a frequent player of the Star Wars animated universe for over a decade. He was introduced in the Clone Wars show way back in 2009, enjoying a half-dozen episode run before popping back up in Star Wars Rebels in 2015. Then I realized I've actually met Hondo in person: He's the animatronic pirate who gives a speech during the intro of the Smuggler's Run ride in Disneyland Galaxy's Edge. He's a no-nonsense guy—would have a drink with him.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

As much as I'd like to chill with my bud Hondo in Outlaws, the only way to secure his story pack at the moment is to buy the whole Outlaws enchilada. Ubisoft is only selling the Outlaws season pass as a bundle with the main game—the Gold edition ($110) gets you the pass for the regular price of the game plus $40, and the Ultimate edition ups the ante to $130 for a digital artbook and some other cosmetic stuff that's not worth mentioning.

Ubi does plan to sell the story packs separately once they're out, but it didn't mention how much they'll cost. Thankfully, we can look at Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's similar DLC output and make an educated guess that Wild Card and A Pirate's Fortune will probably run us $15 a piece. So if you're only eyeing the Outlaws season pass for the story packs, you're better off waiting to see if buying them a la carte is the better deal.