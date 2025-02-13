Rockstar launched an official Discord server yesterday, and it's already a jungle in there

Rockstar Games has quietly launched an official Discord server, complete with a dedicated Grand Theft Auto 6 channel, and if you're looking for information on the next GTA, well, you might want to brace for turbulence.

There was initially some question as to whether this is actually an official Rockstar Discord, but it is: There's a little note about it at the bottom of the latest GTA Online update on the Rockstar News Wire. The Discord includes dedicated looking-for-game channels as well as others for community challenges, bounties, and other activities in GTA Online and Red Dead Online, and there's one dedicated to "Rockstar classics," although it seems to be mostly GTA 6 talk right now too.

But Grand Theft Auto 6 is the big topic, and as you might expect it's pretty chaotic in there. I got rolled when somebody proclaimed a new GTA 6 trailer had dropped on YouTube, leading numerous others to declare they'd seen the same thing. In a panic, I rushed to Rockstar's YouTube channel to check it out, and... no. There was no trailer. Of course not.

As noted by Kotaku, insults and slurs are also common, although things have apparently calmed down somewhat since the Discord first went live—it's hard to keep up but I've only noticed a couple instances of overt racism. Bizarrely, there was also apparently some kind of AI-powered chatbot firing off weird answers to inquiries, although it was taken down quickly.

But the sheer volume of messages is the number-one challenge: Slowmode is currently enabled, meaning you can only post a message every 10 minutes, but with more than 43,000 people currently online and eager to share their thoughts it's pretty much a non-stop flood of speculation, hope, a bit of doomsaying, and "trailer 2 when?"

On the speculation front, an awful lot of people seem to think (or at least hope) that the rollout of an official Discord means a new GTA 6 trailer, release date, or something substantial is imminent. In most cases I'd probably agree, but with Rockstar it's just impossible to say: It just does what it does, when it wants, how it wants. A new trailer could absolutely be on the way, but it's also possible, as was theorized ahead of the GTA 6 reveal in 2023, that Rockstar is just messing with us.

For those just tuning in, Grand Theft Auto 6 remains on track for release on consoles sometime in the fall, although a specific release date has not yet been announced—and no, it's not confirmed for PC yet, either.