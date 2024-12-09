'My plan is to get ripped': Red Dead's John Marston has an OnlyFans now

Are you a fan of John Marston from Red Dead Redemption? Sure, we all are. But are you a real fan? Perhaps even an OnlyFan? What I'm trying to not-so cleverly announce is that Rob Wiethoff, the actor who voiced John Marston in Red Dead Redemption, has an OnlyFans page now.

Hey, as Marston said in RDR: "It ain't no secret I didn't get these scars falling over in church."

Hold your horses, though, partner: Wiethoff's OnlyFans sounds like it's not going to be quite as steamy as a deluxe bath in the Saints Hotel.

"If you watched my Streamily Live signing, you're fully aware that this page is NOT like other OF pages," Wiethoff said on his Instagram page. "If you follow, you're going to watch an old guy work out. That's all it is."

Rob Wiethoff (Image credit: Gage Skidmore) Rob Wiethoff portrays John Marston in the Red Dead Redemption series.

Wiethoff, who said he is 6'1" and weighs 183.8 pounds, elaborated more in the comments that his content is fitness-based. "I won't be naked and it won't be sexy," he said, explaining "you'll see what I eat everyday and how I work out."

My guess: plenty of people will find it sexy anyway. In a world where gamers want to get literally killed by LadyD and thirst for two-headed lizards, I'm sure there are lots of people who find watching "old guy" lift weights pretty hot. Right?

"My plan is to get ripped," Wiethoff said. "You can do it with me if you want." He was quick to point out, however, that he isn't "certified or even trained in any kind of physical training nor am I an educated or certified dietician."

A few hours after that comment, Wiethoff posted another, announcing he already had a subscriber. "Thanks so much, partner!" he said.

I just hope that fan, and others who subscribe to Wiethoff's page, don't mind waiting a bit to see the show: "If anyone can tell me how to upload a video to OF, please do! I'm having trouble figuring it out," he said—perhaps not the most promising start to his newest career.