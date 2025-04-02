Hollow Knight: Silksong returns as the #1 wishlisted game on Steam after Inzoi's release—but is it just keeping the seat warm after 6 years of slowly-gathered hype?

I've somehow ended up in the unenviable position, dear reader, of being PC Gamer's resident 'the Silksong community's having a bad time' writer—which is a beat I didn't know existed, but hey, I'm here, aren't I? Whenever I have to crack the lid open on said community, like checking in on an ant farm, I sometimes think to myself: 'Is it just us? Are we the only ones who care?'

Turns out: Not by a longshot. At the time of writing, Hollow Knight: Silksong is once more the most wishlisted game on Steam, after Inzoi temporarily hopped onto its throne for a minute. This means it's beating out Valve's own Deadlock and Elden Ring: Nightreign, which take second and third place, respectively.

(Image credit: SteamDB)

As seen in this screenshot (courtesy of SteamDB) we can also see that the amount of "follows" is also the highest, too, at a whopping 324,040 hopefuls.

But given Inzoi's temporary claim of the throne late last month, I can't help but wondering—is this a sign of continued, unbound hype, or merely just a function of the passage of time? In other words—is Hollow Knight: Silksong just keeping the seat warm for the next game that'll actually release?

I did a double-check, and Hollow Knight: Silksong's Steam page did, in fact, get posted during the halcyon days of 2019, where this was a game you could feasibly say 'was coming out at some point'. It's now 2025, a long six-year vigil later, and there's still been no real news. Unless, of course, the April 2 hopefuls are proven wrong in around 2 hours (from the time of writing) in which case, I'm going to have a very busy afternoon.

I ask you this: When was the last time you cleaned out your Steam wishlist? I certainly never have. Hi-Fi: Rush is still on mine, despite the fact I hopped onto it when it came out on Game Pass, finished it, and went about my life.

Point being, Hollow Knight: Silksong has both been an anticipated release, and it's been anticipated for six entire years. Many of the people who wishlisted it may have given up hope entirely or forgotten the game existed, and have simply never deigned to remove it from their wishlist themselves.

You can read its enduring #1 position merely as the result of it merrily ticking away, accruing wishlists like a queen bee grown fat on honey harvested by generations of faithful pollinators. That's not to say it hasn't been top dog, though back in 2021, it was #6 behind games like New World, Back 4 Blood, and Dying Light 2.

Hollow Knight: Silksong, at this point, may be more of a seat-warmer for the #1 wishlist throne than 2025's most anticipated game. I don't doubt that, when we finally get some news, there'll be an explosive roar of excitement—but it's also a unique little bug in the system. Maybe today will be the day Nintendo finally releases skongers from their long vigil. We can only hope.