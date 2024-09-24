After 2 years of silence, Hell is Us makes a surprise reappearance at Sony's State of Play showcase

Hell is Us - Gameplay Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

In April 2022, Deus Ex: Human Revolution art director Jonathan Jacques-Belletete unveiled his new project, a third-person descent into awfulness called Hell is Us, in development at Mordheim: City of the Damned studio Rogue Factor. It was supposed to be out sometime in 2023, and obviously that didn't happen—in fact, not much at all has happened on the public-facing front since then. But now it's back, with a 2025 release target and a debut gameplay trailer that appeared at today's State of Play showcase.

Hell is Us looks like Dark Souls filtered through Chernobylite, a bizarre mix of third-person ARPG and near-future post-war horror set in a game world suffering from two distinct problems: A civil war that's torn an unnamed country apart, and also—and probably worse—a mysterious "calamity" that's given rise to supernatural creatures that cannot be harmed by modern weapons.

So it is that you have a drone over your shoulder, a sword in your hands, and—this is where it gets really interesting—"no map, compass, no quest markers," according to the Steam listing. "Following your instincts is part of the adventure. Enjoy a unique experience that uses innovative writing and level design to let you make your own decisions and follow your instincts as you explore. Your discoveries are yours alone."

"With Hell is Us, we decided to break away from conventional norms to offer something radically different," Belletete wrote in a new post on the PlayStation Blog. "Unlike many modern games that guide players with detailed maps, quest markers, quest journals, and constant assistance, we’ve chosen to eliminate these traditional aids altogether.

"Although this choice is bold, it aims to create a deeply immersive gameplay experience. You’ll need to explore every corner of our world, pay attention to even the smallest clues, and be creative in solving the investigation that lies ahead. We firmly believe that this approach enhances immersion, plunging you into an adventure where every discovery is the result of your own cognitive effort. We want to bring back the true, old school, joy of exploring and discovering."

That approach extends beyond the design of the world and into gameplay as well: Belletete said investigations in Hell is Us won't be solved with "obvious clues or mechanical reminders," but will instead require players to "explore and interact with the world proactively." The intent is engage and challenge players in ways that modern games sometimes fail to—Belletete said he's aiming for an experience "comparable to those that forged our love for video games, all the way back to the 1990s"—and it also "fits perfectly into the world we’ve created: a complex and unforgiving universe that explores deep themes such as civil war, human violence and brutality, human emotions, and family, all within a context blending reality and mysterious phenomena."

"It was essential that the gameplay reflects the maturity of the themes addressed," Belletete wrote. "That’s why we didn’t want players to simply follow a predefined path without understanding the reasons behind it or grasping the significance of the events. Instead, they’ll need to think critically and creatively to shape their own journey."

Those are some big ambitions, and it'll be a good while yet before we're able to see if Hell is Us lives up to them: It's not due to come out until sometime in 2025.