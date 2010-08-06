Popular

Galio, League of Legends' newest champion.

Galio, The Sentinel's Sorrow

Riot Games has just announced the newest member of their ever expanding lineup of champions. Galio, the Sentinel's Sorrow, is a construct forged to look like a gargoyle. Being made of stone and metal, it's looking like Gallio's shaping up to be LoL's newest tank. Check out his powers after the jump.

Abilities :

Resolute Smite : Galio fires a concussive blast from his eyes, slowing and dealing damage to enemies caught near the impact point.

Bulward : Galio shields an ally Champion, increasing their Armor and Magic Resistance, and restoring Galio's health each time that Champion suffers damage.

Righteous Gust : Galio claps his wings, unleashing a gust of concussive wind that damages enemies and leaves a directional draft in its wake that increases ally movement speed.

Idol of Durand (Ultimate) : Galio assumes the form of a statue, taunting nearby enemies and storing concussive energy as they attack him. Galio then bursts from his statue shell, releasing the stored energy to damage surrounding foes.

Runic Skin (Passive) : Galio converts 50% of his total Magic Resistance into Ability Power.

What do you guys think? Are you interested in playing Galio?

