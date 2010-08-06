Galio, League of Legends' newest champion.

Riot Games has just announced the newest member of their ever expanding lineup of champions. Galio, the Sentinel's Sorrow, is a construct forged to look like a gargoyle. Being made of stone and metal, it's looking like Gallio's shaping up to be LoL's newest tank. Check out his powers after the jump.

Abilities :

Resolute Smite : Galio fires a concussive blast from his eyes, slowing and dealing damage to enemies caught near the impact point.

Bulward : Galio shields an ally Champion, increasing their Armor and Magic Resistance, and restoring Galio's health each time that Champion suffers damage.

Righteous Gust : Galio claps his wings, unleashing a gust of concussive wind that damages enemies and leaves a directional draft in its wake that increases ally movement speed.

Idol of Durand (Ultimate) : Galio assumes the form of a statue, taunting nearby enemies and storing concussive energy as they attack him. Galio then bursts from his statue shell, releasing the stored energy to damage surrounding foes.

Runic Skin (Passive) : Galio converts 50% of his total Magic Resistance into Ability Power.

What do you guys think? Are you interested in playing Galio?