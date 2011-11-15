Four Syndicate operatives, eight minutes of cooperative rata-tata-tata

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDGEnZZBvBY

A new Syndicate gameplay video depicts a four-player co-op mission that takes on a hallucinatory quality as the camera rapidly cuts between different players machine-gunning security guards, while HUD overlays wobble and shimmer. Then they come to their objective: an enemy officer with a Macguffin chip in his head and a minigun in his hands. You can probably guess what happens next.

The game looks fast and frantic, but my interest in this new Syndicate is still founded mostly on great experiences I've had with other Starbreeze games. To me, this looks like fairly standard co-op action, but maybe there are nuances I missed. Did anything catch your eye?