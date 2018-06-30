Watch Fortnite's rocket crack open the sky

Update: We had a nice view of liftoff. Watch it above. Apologies for going full Twitch streamer there.

Original story: Something big is happening this Saturday in Fortnite, and it's only happening once according to Epic Games. As part of the updates feed in the Fortnite client, the message depicted above was posted early this morning.

You'll need to be in a match by 10:30 am PT (1:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm CET) this Saturday, June 30 to see what happens, and while the message feigns ignorance, we're betting it has something to do with the massive rocket tucked away in the skull-shaped enemy base on the western shore of the map.

With Fortnite Season 5 officially announced for July 12, we're betting that whatever happens this weekend will end with major map changes, and point to the theme for the incoming season. While last season turned Dusty Depot into a crater, players suspect that a mysterious bunker that appeared in Wailing Woods early into the season points to that area as the next to see a major facelift. I guess we'll find out soon enough.