Where to find Kame House in Fortnite

Kame House is the latest point of interest in the new Fortnite x Dragon Ball event (opens in new tab), which runs until September 17. As part of the new Power Unleashed challenges, you'll need to visit a familiar training location. This training location is, of course, Kame House, which doubles as a hiding spot from opponents if the area is quiet.

It's relatively easy to find and once you're there, you'll meet a familiar face who'll have some special abilities on sale that could make or break a match.

Where to find Kame House

It's up to you whether you want to set a waypoint for Kame House before you begin a match or forge a path there if the closing circle allows it. Kame House can be found in the east of the battle royale map on its own little island. It's a hotspot for players right now, so be careful and try to avoid being blasted by a Kamehameha (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you arrive at Kame House you'll find Bulma walking around. She has a speech bubble above her head which means you can interact with her. She has the Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud on sale for 250 gold bars each, so if you're having trouble reaching the Capsule Corp drops (opens in new tab) in time, she's a solid way to get these new abilities. You can also explore the house to find weapons, ammo, chests and more.