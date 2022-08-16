It's time to go Super Saiyan in the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover event

Audio player loading…

The Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover event is now live and will run until September 17. As well as new Dragon Ball-themed skins, emotes and other goodies in the item shop, you'll be able to visit a new point of interest where you can view Dragon Ball Super episodes, travel to new locations and complete time-limited quests.

Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and Beerus are available in-game, and completing Dragon Ball quests will increase your power level, which in turn earns your Dragon Balls. Dragon Balls can then be used to unlock in-game rewards, like emotes and back blings. You can view your progress in the Power Unleashed tab, as well as all the rewards and quests.

The quests focus on skills like strength, agility and focus, so as you complete each set you'll earn more Dragon Balls. If you manage to complete all your training, you'll get the super rad Shenron Glider. You'll have until August 30 to complete all the quests and collect your rewards.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It gets even more exciting—from August 19 you'll be able to travel to Dragon Ball Adventure Island, where you can complete even more new challenges and will be able to battle it out against other players in the Tenkaichi Budokai battle arena. You can also soar through a ring course on a Nimbus Cloud at Kami's Palace, prepare food at Goku's House and run an obstacle course at the Room of Spirit & Time.

Versus boards will replace bounty boards during the event, and you can battle it out in a 1v1 match. You'll then have five minutes to seek out your enemy and defeat them. In all modes except Competitive matches—except the time-limited Tournament of Power—you can pick up the Kamehameha from Capsule Corp deliveries and unleash a devastating beam of energy toward an opponent. You can also travel to Kame House where you can find Bulma, who has some powerful new items on offer.