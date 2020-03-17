Get to the chopper in the latest Fortnite update

The Fortnite update 12.20 is a real treat this week. After plenty of leaks and hearsay since the beginning of season 2, the 'choppa' has finally arrived in battle royale. While this brightly-coloured buzzard isn't the first airborne vehicle to fly into Fortnite, easy ways to cross the game's large island are always handy in a pinch.

While this is the highlight of the Fortnite patch notes 12.20, it isn't the only addition. Along with the expect raft of bug fixes to make your road to another Victory Royale even smoother, we've also got the introduction of the new Spy Games progression system. Kicking off the secret agent-themed activity is the a new limited-time mode, complete with special challenges and chances to bag more XP.

So, without further ado, here's everything you need to know about the latest Fortnite update. Get to the choppa!

Our dreams of re-enacting that bit in Predator can now be realised, the choppa is here. Even despite the numerous leaks that suggested a helicopter was coming, the numerous helipads across the map gave the game away a bit.

Plenty of rumours over the past few weeks contended that it would be a single-person vehicle, but it's now clear that it can take a full squad, which is handy. The catch, though, is that it doesn't have any weapons. We can see in the trailer below that one of the characters resorts to firing at Deadpool with their own minigun.

That said, perhaps this'll mean that this airborne vehicle will be a bit more balanced this time. The X-4 Stormwing airplane added with season 7 allowed for four passengers and had its own weaponry. That plus the fact it could transport players far across the map—handy when the storm is closing in, naturally—made it pretty OP.

So far the helicopter is only available in the core battle royale mode, but I'm looking forward to seeing how imaginative types can use them to create some amazing Fortnite Creative codes.

Fortnite patch notes 12.20: Spy Games

The monitor on the bottom-right corner of the battle pass screen now reads 'Spy Games'. Here you choose between the two Fortnite factions (Ghost and Shadow), but you can swap between them any time you like. You can also have a look at the kind of gear you can unlock by collecting intel in the Operations LTM mode. That said, it doesn't look like Operations matches are available in the game yet.

Naturally plenty of leaks revealed this new progression system would be coming as part of this latest Fortnite update, but, thanks to @FortTory, they also seem to suggest that there will be some XP rewards and associated challenges, although they just involve, dealing damage and playing (or even better, winning) matches.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite patch notes: bug fixes

As ever there are plenty of bugs squashed as part of this latest refresh, too. Epic Games hasn't detailed everything coming to battle royale specifically for a while, but we do have an idea of the issues its addressed thanks to its public Trello board. Here are the problems you can expect to be fixed: