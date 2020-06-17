All the Fortnite Season 3 skins

Fortnite Season 3 is here, which means new skins for the skin closet. I just love skin, baby! Season 3 brings in a new aquatic theme, so most of the skins have something to do with water or beaches or, well, some don't at all, actually. Fortnite has lore now, so some skins are just unique characters that play into a strange on-going narrative about loops and virtual worlds and the very nature of reality itself. In other words, some are just cool action figures. Also: Aquaman.

But here's everything, the eight new skins and all the alternative styles you can unlock.

Aquaman

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Epic Games)

Fade

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games)

Ocean

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games)

Scuba Jonesy

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games)

Jules

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games)

Kit

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games)

Siona

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games)

Eternal Knight