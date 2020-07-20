Fortnite season 3 map guide: Every new location and latest changes

Season 3 is here, along with a brand new waterlogged Fortnite map. Many of your favorite locations are now underwater, and a few new locations have risen above the waves.

It's worth noting that Epic has stated that the map will continue to change over the course of the season. The water will recede and eventually reveal new or changed locations, which we have to imagine is why underwater swimming still hasn't been added as a mechanic, because that would just ruin the surprise.

The latest event saw a massive wall of water change things up, so I'm here to dive deep into all the latest changes to give you the lowdown.

Update (July 18): The latest area to be revealed is Craggy Cliffs, which was previously underwater. Find out more below.

Data miners like VollMitBotox also managed to uncover what the fully drained season 3 map will look like.

(Image credit: @VollMitBotox)

It looks like the biggest change will be that inlet area south of the Shark location. Previously, that area was a fairly standard series of islands, but now it looks like it'll be a large series of ruins. Other data miners have previously discovered files named "Atlantis" in the game's updates, so odds are that'll be where good ol' Aquaman calls home.

Fortnite season 3 map: Every new location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortilla

(Image credit: Epic Games)

This hulking monstrosity can be seen in the Fortnite season 3 trailer, and arguably serves as season 3's main attraction. It's a giant Water World-esque society built out of rickety sheet metal, with one large central tower surrounded by several tertiary installations, including a small 'mall'. A series of ziplines stationed around the edges of the area will help you get around more quickly if you can't find a boat.

You'll find the Fortilla in the southwest corner of the map.

As the waterline has receded, the Fortilla doesn't appear to have been affected much, which makes sense since it's near the outskirts of the more waterlogged area of the map.

The Authority

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Taking the place of the Agency in the center of the map, the Authority is a much more menacing building surrounded by what basically looks like a fortified castle wall. You'll find a helicopter pad a few floors up, and ziplines leading in and out of the area at each corner. Good thing, too, since the area is littered with guard NPCs. Also, peep the Shadow faction flag, taking the place of all the Ghost faction signage.

Since the waterline has receded some more, the walls surrounding the Authority present more of a challenge if you're trying to get in. You'll need more construction materials to build a ramp in, or you'll need to grab a boat or helicopter.

The giant whirlpool

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It's not a named POI, but it's inescapably huge. This giant whirlpool in the northwest area of the map doesn't really do much yet. All I've seen is that if you swim or drive a boat over it, it'll launch you into the air a fair distance, like the smaller whirlpools scattered around the map. All that said, I'd bet every last V-buck I have that Epic uses the whirlpool to tease some future event or map change.

Rickety Rig

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Rickety Rig is already a pretty trashy location, just a stone's throw from the Fortilla. Expect this location to be a secondary retreat point for anyone who feels outgunned at the Fortilla.

Catty Corner

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The box factory that became Meowscles' hangout (after Deadpool kicked him off the yacht) has now been upgraded to a proper bachelor pad. The interior of the main building is still fairly factory-ish, but with a few tools laying around, you've got Meowscles' quarters, and even some sort of giant cat tree installation. You'll find it in the southeast portion of the map.

Fortnite season 3 map: Changed locations

Plenty of familiar locations in Fortnite season 3 have received a very moist makeover. With the water levels rising, most of these areas have become partially drowned in water, making for an interesting traversal challenge.

Craggy Cliffs

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Craggy Cliffs is back after a minor June 18th update. For a seaside town, it made it out pretty OK. Only a couple buildings are still partially underwater (the lower half of the town), but there's a fair amount of seaweed draped over balconies and such, plus a big ol' buoy on the overlook of the Fish Sticks restaurant, and a flipped car by the beach.

Frenzy Farm

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Of all the landmarks on the map, Frenzy Farm has managed to survive pretty well compared to others. Now everything is on floating platforms, like some sort of goofy hydroponics farm. The plantation house is now raised above the water level, though the big red barn didn't seem to make it all that well.

Since the waterline has receded, even more of the original farm has been revealed again. It's pretty much still the old farm we know and love, plus the few floating platforms from earlier and a little bit of terrain deformation.

Pleasant Park

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Pleasant Park has been pretty significantly changed. All the houses are still standing, just now on raised floating platforms, and dotting the landscape are some bounce pads that will help you stay above the water.

Steamy Stacks

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The waterline around Steamy Stacks has receded a ton since the start of season 3, so now the surrounding parking lot and beyond has been revealed. It's still the same old Steamy Stacks you love, but it's now way more viable as a drop point if you want a decent amount of loot.

Brutus' Basin/Dirty Docks

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The area formerly known as the Grotto is now fully submerged, save for a small sliver of the skull rock formation in the cliff outside. Similarly, Dirty Docks is also completely underwater. There's no getting into these locations until Epic decides to recede the water a bit, but we'll bet that means they've got something special planned for the Basin.

Speaking of the Basin, the waterline has receded enough to reveal a loot chest in the rock skull's nose, which makes it look like it has a booger.

Sweaty Sands

(Image credit: Epic Games)

More like s-wet-y sands, am I right? Okay, fine, anyway this fan-favorite location has actually been expanded a bit, with main street being widened out. It's still all covered in water, so you'll be traversing docks and raised platforms and whatnot, and the beach has been replaced with rock. Sandals optional.

Other locations

The Pirate Barge near Rickety Rig is exactly what you think: A big ol' pirate ship ready to plunder.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite has a number of other smaller locations that are either waterlogged or relatively new additions, though they're certainly not big enough to merit their own entry. Risky Reels, for instance, is as waterlogged as any other spot, with nothing but a sign sticking out of the water. We'll be adding more locations to the list as we fill out the map and get more familiar with our surroundings.