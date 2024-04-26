Arrowhead Games keeps the spirit of democracy alive by making Helldivers 2 players choose which stratagem they'd like to unlock next

Well, it looks like we know what that meme from earlier in the week was about—and a surprisingly accurate use of one, to boot. Helldivers 2 players are faced with a choice for their next major order: mines or rockets.

MAJOR ORDER: Helldivers, it's time to choose between liberating Choohe or Penta. Depending on your choice, you will receive either the MD-17 Anti-Tank Mines or the RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher.(And you'll save the citizens. Don't forget the citizens.) pic.twitter.com/YXSlgTiRuvApril 26, 2024

Designated operation "Legitimate Undertaking", this new multi-phase order sees two planets pitched next to each other like some kind of scene in a Telltale game: Choohe, which is also a sound I make when I sneeze, and Penta. While the Major Order requires the liberation of both planets, the order in which they're freed will also determine which stratagem we get next.

These are the MD-17 Anti-Tank Mines, and the RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher. I'm personally on Team Rocket—but that's mostly because the only time I ever used a mine stratagem, I accidentally put it in the path of some fleeing civilians. I'll never forget the screams.

In all seriousness, it's likely we'll be getting both stratagems eventually, since I'm sure the devs wouldn't get them nearly feature-complete and ready-to-go, then just scrap their work. Still, it's a nice dash of flavour to the game's release cadence that players get a choice of which to unlock.

I can't decide, however, whether this is democracy-in-action or a way to pit the player base against each other. Though, uh, judging by the immediate reactions on the game's subreddit, it looks like the citizens of Choohe might be screwed. "Chances are the anti-tank mines are as useless as the anti-personnel, so rockets it is I guess," writes one player, while another adds: "It is absolutely rocket time."

Meanwhile, the Discord's quickly going full Lord of the Flies with divisions already forming—but honestly, given the choice between mines and a rocket launcher? I think people are going to choose the rocket launcher, especially one that lights up the sky like the 4th of July. Though if Malevalon Creek's any indication, one should never underestimate the power of a good running joke.