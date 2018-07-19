Where to find easy Fortnite battle stars between an oasis, a rock archway, and dinosaurs

In week two of Fortnite Season 5's battle pass challenges, you'll need to find some battle stars hidden between an oasis, rock archway, and dinosaurs. There's only one area in Fortnite that could have an oasis, so start there if you're hoping to find the treasure on your own. If not, we have the location mapped below. The GIF above shows the specific location, just north of the abandoned village at the southeast edge of the map.

Want more Fortnite? We've got you covered.