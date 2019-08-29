Where to search between a rotary phone, fork knife, and hilltop house in Fortnite

What has a rotary phone, fork knife, and a hilltop house with Carbide and Omega posters have in common? It's not a question we were expecting to field when we woke up this morning, but there you go. It's because it is the prestige 'search between' challenge in the new Fortnite Blockbuster challenges.

Fortnite season 11 is a half-season away, so you should get this easy challenge squared away quickly to make sure you've attained all the unlockable gear at your disposal. Well, it is easy since we've cut to the chase with this guide.

Usually you'd have to link each clue to its location on the map and find the centre point between them. However, we've skipped all that to give you the answer, just in case this one put you in a spot of bother.

Fortnite: search between a rotary phone, fork knife, and hilltop house location

Moving swiftly on past the still-hilarious joke and a telephone your Nan might use, all the hints in the challenge name point you in the direction of Fatal Fields. This verdant spot has been in the same spot in the world for a long time, but it's to the south of the map, just in case you've forgotten.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The location itself can be found northwest of Fatal - if you find yourself walking into a hill, you've gone too far. Instead, keep your eyes peeled for a small wooden shack.

Behind the shack is a small-ish grey rock. If you've come out of the back of the building, the solution is found to the left of this rock.