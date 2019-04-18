Where to find Fortnite's Reboot Vans

If you're sick of dying early in Fortnite and being forced to watch your friends play out a 20-minute match while you wallow in your own self-pity, today is your lucky day. The brand new Reboot Van is here, and it allows teams to respawn dead teammates and get them back in the action.

Luckily, there are plenty of Reboot Vans placed around the map. There's one at or near each of the named locations, so you won't have to go very far to get a teammate back in-game. Just make sure to pick up their Reboot Card from their loot and head to a van to respawn them.