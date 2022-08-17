Fortnite players can't get enough of DBZ's absurd finisher

Audio player loading…

The Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover (opens in new tab) recently launched in Epic's all-conquering, brand-crossing metaverse, introducing OTT elements from the series as well as four characters (Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and Beerus). Mainly, though, players like the Kamehameha special attack, which is both fun to say out loud and a giant opponent-slaying energy beam launched in midair.

The move has to be acquired before using (here's how to get it (opens in new tab)) and does seem slightly overpowered, melting through opponents in seconds, but that is why players love it. I mean, the Kamehameha is supposed to be this legendary baddie-boshing finishing move, so it feels like it should be capable of taking out John Cena.

The amusement factor, though, is partly the move itself but then the wider world of Fortnite. You can pull this off with all sorts of characters, accessories, and emotes around it, leading to the daftest combination imaginable. We'll get to the wackier ones, but first some of the more straightforward DBZ love, contextualised by Fortnite's array of branded expression:

goku gets a dub with the kamehameha then hits the griddy #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/YscAsZ27s9August 16, 2022 See more

I sniped someone with a Kamehameha midair as Vegeta in Fortnite.WHAT IS THIS GAME LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/O7uLmrdRcnAugust 16, 2022 See more

Here are two DBZ characters winning a match with the move, after which Goku does Gangnam Style in celebration.

goku and vegeta get a victory royale with the kamehameha then goku does the gangnam style #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/fUM1a83vGOAugust 16, 2022 See more

Of course, it doesn't always go to plan... bit of strong language near the end of this one.

The Kamehameha Counter #fortnitexdragonball #Goku #Fortnite #FortniteClips pic.twitter.com/NZoLYbmYJ4August 16, 2022 See more

Part of the fun is that it's not just the DBZ characters pulling off this ludicrous move. Here's Twitter user Robin, with a video of said incident following: "I opened up Fortnite and in my first game while I was talking to Bulma, Rick Sanchez leaped out of the water like a dolphin and kahmehameha's me, killing me instantly."

https://t.co/EqtORwkD9M pic.twitter.com/9gEoBuIiSnAugust 16, 2022 See more

The move is also reminiscent of another classic videogame special, Ryu's Shinku Hadoken. Fortnite being Fortnite, Ryu is ready to go with the Kamehameha.

Shinku Hadoken lookin good in #SF6 #PS5Share, #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/JVgCg0k7brAugust 16, 2022 See more

And if one Kamehameha isn't enough...

This new Fortnite x DBZ update is nuts 🥜 I’m loving it so far! Check out this Double Kamehameha we pulled off 😂#Fortnite #DBZ #Kamehameha 💥 pic.twitter.com/CIKtnpzM7aAugust 17, 2022 See more

Here's a moment for the DBZ canon:

vageta shotguns goku, takes a drink, then takes a selfie and posts it #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/Cq3YhgXFw0August 16, 2022 See more

In the wider sense, Fortnite is also now something of a playground duelling dream. Who would win in a fight between Son Goku and Naruto? The question is no longer theoretical, and can be answered as many times as one likes.

Playing Fortnite in 2022 be like... pic.twitter.com/q8UpBvtMFTAugust 16, 2022 See more

I mean, forget anime for a moment. Here's John Wick getting Kamehameha-nuked by LeBron James:

STOP THERE JOHN WICK.IT IS I, LEBRON JAMES, HERE TO STOP YOU WITH THE KAMEHAMEHA pic.twitter.com/UCSFWZWGBwAugust 16, 2022 See more

Darth Vader getting splooshed by Venom's Kamehameha:

Darth Vader is no match for Venom with the Kamehameha pic.twitter.com/bUDmrvFl35August 16, 2022 See more

I also saw a clip where Darth Vader won a match by Kamehameha-ing, while wearing an Among Us backpack, then celebrated with the Naruto run emote. But the guy's screaming afterwards was so unpleasant I'll spare you the reality and just let that scene linger in the imagination.

Which is probably why I really feel this tweet:

I don't think I have the mental capacity to process fortnite anymore. pic.twitter.com/dwsokKDbXMAugust 16, 2022 See more

The DBZ crossover with Fortnite runs until September 17, with various events rolling out across the length of it.