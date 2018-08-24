Fortnite now lets you thank the bus driver

Never mind portable rifts and movie crossovers, Fortnite's latest feature is a cracker: you can now thank the Battle Bus driver before you hop out.

As reported by our sister site GamesRadar, the new mechanic was born from Kody Keddie's change.org petition titled 'Add the ability to thank the bus driver before jumping out of the battle bus in Fornite'—which Epic now appears to have followed through on.

"Since I was just a boy I have always loved jumping out of the battle bus but all this time I have felt something was missing," the petition read. "And that thing is the ability to thank the driver of the battle bus, he or she is truly a great person and they provide us a great service, I think it is time we can truly appreciate their service, don't you agree?"

Doing so looks like this:

Image credit: GamesRadar

And while I'm sure most people will tie all of this to the People Who Thank the Bus Driver meme, I'm more inclined to recall this lovely wee Glasgow woman whose gratitude never fails to make me smile.

Bye bye, driver.