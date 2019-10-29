Fortnite: How to destroy haunted household furniture

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnitemares is here, and the Storm King LTM pits you against one giant demonic bad guy, but that doesn't mean there aren't other ghostly threats to bust. One of the Fortnitemares mission challenges tasks you with destroying haunted household furniture, but you'll need to know where to look. If you're looking to flip a house worth of possessed furniture, check out our guide below.

How to destroy haunted household furniture

Firstly, you can only accomplish this challenge in the Storm King LTM.

Once in a Storm King match, head to the island where the Storm King resides. Once there, head inside the various residencies and look for furniture that's distinctly floating like it's been possessed by the ghosts of all the teammates I've let down.

Of course, watch out for any zombies in the area, as a swarm of them can knock you flat before you've even gotten a chance to whack a poltergeist or two.

You need to destroy five pieces of haunted household furniture to complete the challenge. When you do finish it, you'll be rewarded 30,000 XP and the Fortnitemares loading screen.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you need any help with the rest of Fortnite's challenges, we've got you covered. For the Alter Ego challenges, here's where the letter F is located, where the letter O is located, and where the letter R is located, just for starters. Don't forget our full rundown of everything cool about Fortnitemares.