Where to find Fortnite's forbidden dance locations

Hooray! Rejoice! A brand, spankin' new season of Fortnite is here. In Fortnite Season 7, part of the map has been overtaken by ice, there's an airplane to fly with your friends, and you can even have a hamster chill in your backpack. But while things change, some things remain the same, like week one's challenge to dance in forbidden locations. We've found them all and mapped them out for an easier time.

This challenge is a returning one from in the past, and it tasks you with dancing in front of seven different signs. Fans of Footloose will know what to do. These signs are scattered around the island, but we've got you covered with this map to help you find the locations you'll need to finish the challenge and get a headstart on your Battle Pass.

