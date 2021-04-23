Where to visit Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie's Lighthouse in Fortnite

Fortnite season 6 week 6 is here, and with it comes a new batch of challenges to complete. This week's aren't anything too drastic. This time, Epic wants you to visit Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie's Lighthouse to earn some bonus XP. The only real challenge here is knowing where to go. So we've done the legwork for you and listed out all three locations. Happy hiking.

Don't forget that week 6 has another challenge that asks you to find three safes, which is extra hard considering they don't spawn all the time.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

In the map above, you'll see all three locations you need to visit. If you need even more pinpoint instructions, read on.

Lockie's Lighthouse location

There's only one lighthouse in Fortnite, and it's exactly the one you're thinking of. Head to the northwest stretch of the map and you can't miss this towering beacon. Simply head inside the lone door to properly visit it.

Fancy View location

I always tend to think of Fancy View as a riff on that John Wick house Fortnite once had. You'll find it along the west coast, west of Sweaty Sands. It's the posh house, and basically the only building for a long stretch, so it should be easy to spot from up high.

Rainbow Rentals location

Rainbow Rentals is a modest series of colorful shacks along the west/southwest coast. You'll find it northwest of Slurpy Swamp, where the coast begins to turn inward towards the center of the island.

Once you've visited all three locations, you'll be awarded somewhere upwards of 20,000 XP. If you're a bit lucky, you may be able to visit all three locations by using a boat or car.

