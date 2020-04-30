Where to disarm the warring bears and teddies in Fortnite

Epic has continued to add secret challenges to Fortnite as part of the ongoing teddy bear vs. gnome wars. We've already covered the honey jar locations, gnome telescope locations, and how to liberate the teddies, but a new secret challenge dubbed 'drop your weapons' or 'no right to bear arms', depending on where you're looking, will have you disarming the bears and gnomes before they can obliterate one another.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To start this secret challenge, you'll be heading near where all the previous secret challenges have been located. Instead of the heart of Weeping Woods, head to the northeast corner of this forested POI. You'll see a battlefield of little gnomes and bears ready to attack each other just outside the woods.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

All you have to do is walk up to each faction and interact with them to disarm them. If only world peace were so easy... and adorable.

For your trouble, you get 15,000 XP and one more secret challenge crossed off your list. Epic reportedly has plans for more secret challenges, so check back later to see if they've been revealed.

