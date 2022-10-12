How to create and destroy chrome structures in Fortnite

By Lauren Aitken
published

You'll need to turn wood into chrome to complete this weekly quest.

fortnite destroy chrome
(Image credit: Epic Games)

To complete this chrome-related Fortnite challenge, you'll need to destroy chrome structures. There's a catch, though: you can't just destroy the many existing chrome structures you can find around the Fortnite map and hope for the best. In this guide, I'll talk you through how to collect Chrome Splash to turn regular structures into chrome structures so that you can complete the challenge. 

How to turn structure chrome in Fortnite 

There are plenty of chrome structures in Fortnite, like buildings, rocks and even a few shiny animals. New locations like Lustrous Lagoon and Herald's Sanctum are covered in chrome but it appears all around the map. Stumbling upon a chrome structure and destroying it using your pickaxe or weapon isn't going to cut it here, but it is the first step in completing this quest.

By destroying existing chrome structures, you'll get Chrome Splash, which is basically a chrome bomb. To turn something chrome—including yourself—launch the Chrome Splash and wait for the structure to turn silver. Then, have at it with your pickaxe or weapon. More Chrome Splash should spawn this way, which means you can create even more chrome structures that you can destroy. 

Image 1 of 2
fortnite chrome splash
(Image credit: Epic Games)
You can build structures if you have enough materials, turn them chrome then smash them up if you're wanting to avoid being in named locations. Just remember to keep an eye out for opponents who may use this opportunity to eliminate you. 

