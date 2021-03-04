Fortnite week 14 challenges are here, and players have yet another chance to earn some extra XP before season 5 ends. We've seen a lot of challenges that, uh...challenge players like never before, including plenty of scavenger hunts. This week, Fortnite wants you to hunt down four cookbooks in one of two locations.

While cookbooks can be easy to spot once you see them, finding them in major POIs can be a hassle. So don't worry, we've done the legwork of finding them all for you. Read on for where to find cookbooks in Fortnite.

Pleasant Park cookbook locations

Pleasant Park has five cookbooks available to find, meaning you can axe this challenge in one go if you're fast enough, since you only need four.

Cookbook location 1: Green house in the southwest

Cookbook location 2: Grey house in the northeast

Cookbook location 3: Brick house to the northwest

Cookbook location 4: White house on the west side

Cookbook location 5: Yellow house on the west side

Craggy Cliffs cookbook locations

Craggy Cliffs has four cookbooks you can grab, so just like Pleasant Park, you can finish this challenge in one location.

Cookbook location 1: Clock tower ground floor, behind the staircase

Cookbook location 2: White house kitchen, west of clock tower

Cookbook location 3: East side of town in the metal factory

Cookbook location 4: Large white building on the west side of town. You'll find it in the storage room.

All you need to do to collect cookbooks is press the interact prompt when close enough. Once you've got four in your collection, you'll trigger the notification that you've completed the challenge, earning you a cool 20,000 XP.

Don't forget to check out the rest of our Fortnite guides for walkthroughs on the latest challenges. You can also check out everything we know about Fortnite season 6, which starts this month.