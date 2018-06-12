Watch the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am live here

Update: It's over. Can you guess who won?

Epic Games has yet to reveal its $100 million plan for competitive Fortnite , but its putting on something of a trial run at E3 2018. The Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am pairs 50 pro Fortnite players with a celebrity partner in a duos competition for a stab at $3 million in prize money. First place gets a tall $1 million to split, but all prize money will be donated to charities of the winning team's choice. Isn't that nice?

Anyway, it's sure to be a beautiful disaster. Pairing meticulous pros with celebs ranging in skill from Ninja Understudy to Person Who Once Touched A Keyboard Probably is sure to produce some memorable on-camera relations. You won't want to miss it, so here's the when, where, and who of the first Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am.

When is the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am taking place?

The Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am is taking place at 3:30 pm Pacific (6:30 pm Eastern, 11:30 pm BST) on Tuesday, June 12. If you can't make time to watch, don't worry. We'll be sure to recap the competition's finest moments.

Where can I watch the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am?

Tickets for the show are going on sale via email to Los Angeles Fortnite locals until all 3,000 seats are sold, so access will be fairly limited even if you happen to be in town for E3. But if you're around and nabbed a Pro-Am ticket, then just head to booth 2723 in the South Hall of the LA Convention Center to watch the action.

If you're stuck streaming with the rest of us, the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am will be broadcast to just about every website under the sun.

Twitch - FortniteGame

Youtube - Fortnite

Facebook - @FortniteGame

Twitter - @FortniteGame

Mixer - Fortnite

Who is competing in Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am?

The full roster has finally been revealed and you can peruse the complete list of duos for familiar faces below. If you need to actually see some faces for those 'celebrity' names to click, we don't blame you. Check out the full roster with headshots here .

Ninja / Marshmello

Myth / Paul George

Pokimane / Desiigner

Markiplier / Joel McHale

Gotaga / Demetrious Johnson

Ali-A / Pete Wentz

Willyrex / Prince Royce

XpertThief / Janina Gavankar

Nadeshot / Tyron Woodley

One_Shot_Gurl / Jack Falahee

King Richard / JT Brown

StoneMountain64 / Jordan Fisher

Berkcan / Ryan Cartwright

Darkness429 / Marcus Scribner

Orkun / Jordyn Jones

CDNThe3rd / Xavier Woods

Lachlan / Robbie Amell

Muselk / Liam McIntyre

LOLiTO FDEZ / Ron Funches

Jeriicho / Dillon Francis

Cizzorz / Reggie Jackson

NoahJ456 / Madilyn Bailey

Skyyart / Nathan Kress

SypherPK / Tarik Cohen

Izak Live / Drezo

Elrubius / PartyNextDoor

SSSniperWolf / Terrence Ross

TimtheTatMan / Mack Wilds

Valkyrae / Murda Beatz

Summit1G / Kenneth Faried

Vikkstar123 / Ty Dolla $ign

NickMercs / Andre Drummond

Lirik / Rahul Kohli

GoldGlove / Witt Lowry

LoserFruit / The Backpack Kid

TBNRFrags / Lil Yachty

KittyPlays / Chandler Riggs

TryMacs / Echo Kellum

Nadanial / NickKim

DreadZTV1 / ARTV

Kinstarr / Sean O'Malley

Friz / Geoffrey Arend

Typical Gamer / Vince Staples

HandOfBlood / Jon Heder

YT2Tap / Jawnha

Samara Redway / Cyrus Spencer

FemSteph / Franz Drameh

Nanaka / Tenchim

Bokyeom / Acau

Patriota / Kyla Drew