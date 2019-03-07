Where to find Fortnite's pirate cannons

Arrrrre you ready to finish some Fortnite Season 8 challenges? Well, good, because you're in the right place. Week two of the eighth season introduced a challenge to deal damage with the brand new pirate cannons, but locating the cannons in a pinch isn't always a cinch.

The map above shows the currently known locations of pirate cannon spawn areas. Just head to one of the marked circles and start firing at enemies. A large team mode might make it easier. To finish the challenge, you have to deal 100 damage with a cannon, which can be done in one direct hit with a cannonball. If you launch yourself, however, hitting someone will deal 50 damage, so you might have to fire again.