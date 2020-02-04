Where to dance on Mounts H7, F8, and Kay in Fortnite

As part of Fortnite Chapter 2's Cameo vs Chic mission, what is most likely the final mission before Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2, players are tasked with a few challenges. One such challenge is to dance on top of Mount H7, Mount F8, and Mount Kay.

But where are those places? I've gone ahead and marked out where you need to dance your pants off in order to complete the challenge. Finish the challenge and you'll get 52,000 XP for your trouble.

Look for the red dots on the map below. That's where you'll want to use a dance emote in each of those three locations in order to complete the challenge.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Don't worry: all those locations are in the southern portion of the map, and there's no restrictions on what kind of dance emote you can use. You could arguably get all three locations in one match if you're crafty.

Once you've completed the challenge, you'll be that much closer to getting the Battle Pass Tier 100 skin before the end of the season.

Need more Fortnite guides? Here's where to find the hidden gnome, plus our biggest predictions for Fortnite's future, and our favorite Fortnite creative codes.