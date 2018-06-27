Fortnite adds Playground mode and dual pistols

Fortnite's latest v4.5 patch adds Playground Mode, a new slant on the Final Fight limited-time event mode, and dual pistols. Prance around the battlefield like Neo from the Matrix, Travis Bickle from Taxi Driver, Doomguy from Doom, or some other more contemporary double gun wielder.

From back to front, Fortnite Battle Royale's Dual Pistols come in Epic and Legendary variants and deal 41-43 base damage with Medium Ammo. They don't use first shot accuracy, this update post explains, and can be found in chests, supply drops and as floor loot. They look like this:

In Final Fight Teams of 12, expect a mode similar to standard BR, but where storm circles stop part way through the match. Once the circles have finished shrinking, the Final Countdown timer kicks in.

Announced last month, and detailed by Fraser this week, Playground is Fortnite's newest limited-time venture that unfolds in a "low-pressure environment where friends can let their creativity run wild".

Here's Epic with the skinny on that:

You’ll have one hour to create, play and train as you wish. Hop in and try out version 1 of Playground!

Drop into the Battle Royale map with a squad of friends for an hour.

Friendly Fire is on.

Players respawn on death unless killed by the storm.

The storm doesn't start closing in for 55m, and takes 5 minutes to close in.

Resources gathered grant 10x the normal rate.

100 Llamas will be spawned on the map.

Chests & Ammo Boxes spawn 100% of the time.

Elsewhere, v4.5 provides a typical haul of bug fixes and cosmetic tweaks to both Battle Royale and Save the World. The latter also receives the ultimate chapter of its Blockbuster series—'Part 4: The Finale'—new Stars and Stripes soldiers, and a Bobcat Assault Rifle which hits the weekly store later today.

More on Fortnite's v4.5 patch can be perused here.

Before you go, it's worth noting Fortnite's mysterious missile may launch on July 1.

Want more Fortnite? We've got you covered.