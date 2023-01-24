Here are the Forspoken release times for each region

Audio player loading…

The Forspoken release time is almost here, so your wait is nearly over if you're keen to jump in and start exploring Athia. Forspoken was delayed twice last year—the second time, in July, was apparently for strategic reasons (opens in new tab) rather than because the game wasn't ready. Whatever the reason, though, the wait is finally over.

Forspoken unlocks globally on PC, whether you're playing on Steam or the Epic Games Store. So if you're ready to start your journey to Athia alongside Frey but are unsure when the game unlocks in your time zone, here are the Forspoken release times, broken down by region.

What time does Forspoken release?

Forspoken releases globally on January 24, so the release times will vary, depending on your time zone. The list below lets you know when you can finally sit down and play so you can put some time aside and have snacks on standby.

Here are the Forspoken release times:

Los Angeles: 8 am PST

8 am PST New York: 11 am EST

11 am EST London: 4 pm GMT

4 pm GMT Paris: 5 pm CET

If you've pre-ordered Forspoken, you can start downloading it now so you can jump straight into the action once the game releases. It's also worth looking at the system requirements (opens in new tab), which might be a little surprising—the minimum specs are pretty hefty, considering the modest results you'll get.