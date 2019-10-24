Fortnite: Compact Cars, Lockie's Lighthouse, and Weather Station locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite wants you to find and dance at Compact Cars, Lockie's Lighthouse, and the Weather Station locations for the Forged in Slurp challenge set this week. If you're not quite familiar with the new map yet, then we've found locations for the Compact Cars, lighthouse, and weather station marked on the map above. If you're not sure what to look for, we've also included images of each location below.

You likely won't get them all in one match, but the right bus pattern in Team Rumble might do the trick.

Lockie's Lighthouse (Image credit: Epic Games)

Compact Cars (Image credit: Epic Games)