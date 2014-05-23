Former PC Gamer editor Gary Whitta is writing a Star Wars film

In happy PC Gamer alumnus news, former PCG editor in chief Gary Whitta has been snapped up to write a standalone Star Wars film. According to the announcement on StarWars.com the film will be one of "multiple stand-alone movies that will offer new stories beyond the core Saga". It'll be directed by Godzilla man, Gareth Edwards, and is due out in 2016.

Whitta was part of the team behind season one of The Walking Dead and penned the script for 2010's broody, punchy Denzel Washington vs. the post apocalypse action flick, The Book of Eli.

"From the moment I first saw the original movie as a wide-eyed kid, Star Wars has been the single most profound inspiration to my imagination and to my career as a writer," Whitta narrates to a press release droid. "It is deeply special to me, so to be given the opportunity to contribute to its ongoing legacy, especially in collaboration with a film-maker as talented as Gareth, is literally a dream come true. I'm still pinching myself."

It's real, Gary. Now all you have to do is take your major plot points from Evan's Diary of a Droid Jedi and you've got a hit on your hands. Make it so.