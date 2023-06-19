Forever Skies, the blimp survival game, reveals system requirements ahead of early access launch later this week

The blimp survival game Forever Skies is set to launch into early access on Steam later this week, and ahead of that developer Far From Home has revealed what you'll need inside your PC case if you want to play.

We haven't heard a whole lot about Forever Skies, but I think it looks potentially very cool. Amidst the ruins of an Earth devastated by an ecological disaster that left the planet encased in a thick cloud of toxic dust. Returning to the world hundreds of years after the disaster, you'll build and maintain a high-tech airship that will enable you to explore ruins, extract and refine resources, and discover where it all went wrong.

Forever Skies reminds me of Subnautica in a superficial way: Flying through the open skies doesn't have quite the same potential for lurking horror as the depths of a black alien sea, but there is an aspect of diving beneath the surface in Forever Skies, too: As part of your explorations you'll be diving beneath the dust cloud, where you'll discover "a strange new world" filled with "evolved flora and fauna," at least some of which probably isn't going to be overly friendly.

Here's what you'll need to play:

Minimum system requirement:

OS : Windows 10/11

Processor : Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory : 12 GB RAM

Graphics : RX 580 6GB VRAM / GeForce GTX 1060 6GB VRAM

DirectX : Version 12

Storage : 31 GB available space

: 31 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Recommended system requirement:

OS : Windows 10/11

Processor : Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3800X or better

Memory : 16 GB RAM

Graphics : RX 5700-XT / GeForce RTX 2070 / Intel Arc A770 or better

DirectX : Version 12

Storage : 31 GB available space

: 31 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Also note that, because this is an early access launch, the system requirements may change over the course of the game.

Forever Skies will debut on Steam on June 22 and will offer an estimated 15 hours of gameplay, "including story missions, side content, and airship customization content." It is expected to stay in early access for about a year—although, as we all know by now, that could change.