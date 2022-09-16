For $200 you can grab this 1440p Asus monitor rated to 165Hz

Audio player loading…

To get this sort of gaming monitor spec for less than $200 is unprecedented. The TUF screens have always been good value, but to be able to bag a decent VA panel, with a 1440p native res and a 165Hz max refresh rate is something else. At 400cd/m² you're not going to get an amazing HDR experience, but it's still brighter than most affordable screens.

If you're reading this, you're probably looking for a new gaming monitor (opens in new tab). And a cheap one at that. Rather than settling for a less-than-ideal gaming monitor, with subpar performance or picture quality, it's worth rooting around for a deal on a more expensive, though still discounted model.

Good news: this Asus TUF Gaming VG27WQ fits the bill perfectly. It's not only a great 1440p gaming monitor with a speedy refresh rate, it's on sale for $200 at Newegg (opens in new tab).

Let's get to the key specifications: 1440p, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms MPRT response time, DisplayHDR 400, and FreeSync Premium. A feast for the eyes.

Obviously the speedy 165Hz refresh rate and 1440p native res are the title features, though the inclusion of FreeSync Premium will see your GPU better utilise the refresh rate available to it without stressing the small stuff. That's handy if, for example, your GPU can't quite muster the required 165 frames per second to deliver a buttery smooth image—you can then avoid the screen tearing that might otherwise be present if your screen had no variable refresh rate technology whatsoever.

The other important detail to note with the Asus is that it's a 27-inch monitor. That means you get a more expansive panel than a 24-inch model, but not the larger pixels of a 32-inch screen. 27-inchers are the sweet spot for 1440p gaming monitor, offering both a crisp image and a broad display.

It wasn't all that long ago that we saw this same monitor discounted to this price. However, that was on Prime Day (opens in new tab), and it's good to see this one make the drop without any major deals event—perhaps a positive sign for cheaper gaming monitor panels all-round.